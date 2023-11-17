Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles in the Week 8 victory against the Green Bay Packers, and it will cost him the remainder of the 2023 season. Friday, he spoke to reporters to address his recovery.

Cousins said his procedure did not require the speed bridge like Aaron Rodgers had done due to where the tear was located. The 35-year-old quarterback will be a free agent this offseason, and was asked about his future. Cousins said he always wanted to be a "one-team quarterback" during his time with Washington. After it didn't work out there, he wanted to be a "two-team quarterback" remembered for his time with the Vikings. Despite his desire to remain in Minnesota, the veteran understands this is a business.

"It's hard to say until we get to March," Cousins said. "So many things can change, and so I think you really just focus on this football season, the guys right now, what they're going through, what we're trying to go do and then cross that bridge when we get there."

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said earlier this month that "every option is still available with Kirk." NFL Media reported that the Vikings could select a quarterback in the upcoming draft, but also retain Cousins. In the meantime, the team is riding the hot hand of trade-deadline acquisition Joshua Dobbs, who has reeled off two consecutive wins for the 6-4 Vikings.

Cousins was in the midst of one of his best seasons as a Viking. Despite his 4-4 record, Cousins was averaging 291.4 passing yards per game, his highest mark since 2016 with Washington, and threw 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions. If the Vikings aren't willing to re-sign him, Cousins will surely find interest on the open market. But as he said, the time to think about that will be in March.