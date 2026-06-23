Falcons extend Kyle Pitts on $54 million deal, making him one of the NFL's highest-paid tight ends

The Atlanta Falcons handed out a four-year, $141 million deal to wide receiver Drake London earlier this month, and now, they awarded their top tight end with a new contract. The Falcons agreed to terms with Kyle Pitts on a three-year, $54 million deal that includes $36 million guaranteed, per ESPN.

Pitts was hit with the franchise tag in February after a career year in which he caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns, earning Second Team All-Pro honors. Those 88 receptions and 928 yards receiving ranked second among all players at his position behind Trey McBride. Pitts also had a historic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15, when he became the first tight end in NFL history to catch 10 passes, record 165 yards receiving and score three touchdowns in a single game. During that Thursday night win, Pitts caught 11 of 12 targets for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

The Falcons placed the tag on Pitts to stop him from hitting free agency, with the hopes of reaching a long-term agreement in the coming months. Pitts would have made a fully-guaranteed $15,045,000 in 2026 had he played on the franchise tag. This new deal is reportedly the largest three-year deal for a tight end in NFL history, and Pitts' new AAV of $18 million per year makes him the No. 3 highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

Highest-paid tight ends

The Falcons selected Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida. He made the Pro Bowl after becoming the first rookie tight end to cross 1,000 yards receiving since Mike Ditka accomplished the feat in 1961. In 78 career games played, Pitts has caught 284 passes for 3,579 yards and 15 touchdowns.