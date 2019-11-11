Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh share special moment during Ravens win: 'You changed the game, man'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been tearing up the NFL in his first full season as a starter. He's led his team to a 7-2 start, and has been putting up record performances seemingly every week. In fact, Jackson is currently on pace to break the record of the highest-scoring Fantasy football season by any quarterback ever.

On Sunday, Jackson dominated the Cincinnati Bengals, 49-13, and completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 65 yards and another touchdown. With that performance, Jackson joined Aaron Rodgers and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana as the only players in the Super Bowl era to record at least three passing touchdowns, at least one rushing touchdown and a perfect passer rating in a single game with at least 15 completions, according to NFL.com. He also joined Ben Roethlisberger as the second player to have more than one game with a perfect passer rating in a single season with at least 10 attempts since 1950.

The Ravens will likely look back at their decision to draft Jackson with the last pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft as one of the best decisions they have ever made. Head coach John Harbaugh got caught up in the moment during Jackson's spectacular performance on Sunday, and he had a special moment with his quarterback that was caught on camera.

"You changed the game, man" said Harbaugh. "You know how many little kids in this country are gonna be wearing No. 8 playing quarterback for the next 20 years?"

"I can't wait to see it," responded Jackson. "When I get older ... but right now I gotta get to the Super Bowl."

Harbaugh has been in Jackson's corner ever since he realized what the Heisman Trophy winner was capable of as a starter. When Joe Flacco was injured in the Ravens' Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, Harbaugh was forced to start Jackson and hope he could do enough to keep Baltimore in the postseason hunt. Jackson went on to win six of the Ravens' last seven games and claim the AFC North title for the first time since 2012.

The player many claimed should switch to wide receiver when he declared for the NFL has given us flashbacks of what made Michael Vick so special in the early 2000s. Jackson has rushed for 702 yards and six touchdowns this season and has also made plays with his arm. He's thrown for 2,036 yards through nine games and 15 touchdowns -- which is tied for 10th most in the NFL.

Jackson has revolutionized the Ravens offense and possibly the game at large. The 22-year-old is the midst of an incredible season, and his best football could be ahead of him.