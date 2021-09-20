Heading into this week's edition of "Sunday Night Football," Lamar Jackson had never beaten the Kansas City Chiefs. In three games against a fellow AFC power, the Ravens quarterback had completed just 50 of 89 passes for 511 yards and three touchdowns, while also taking nine sacks. He'd had more success as a rusher (31 carries for 196 yards) but his team still fell short in losses by three, five, and 14 points.

That all changed on Sunday night as the Ravens staged a thrilling comeback and defeated the Chiefs by a final score of 36-35, securing both Jackson's first win against Patrick Mahomes and the team's first win of the season. "It feels good to get the monkey off our back," Jackson said after the game, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Jackson himself obviously played a huge role in the comeback, throwing a touchdown pass to Marquise Brown and running for two additional scores. Those touchdowns helped his team overcome his two interceptions (each by Tyrann Mathieu), the first of which turned into a pick-six on the opening drive of the game.

Of course, Jackson also made the game-sealing play. With the Ravens facing fourth-and-1 from their own 43-yard line with 1:05 on the clock and Kansas City out of timeouts, Ravens coach John Harbaugh asked Jackson if he wanted to go for it on fourth down.

"I knew he was gonna say, 'Yes,'" Harbaugh said. And that's exactly what Jackson did.

Then, he picked up 2 yards, secured a first down, and ended the game right then and there. The Ravens evened their record at 1-1 and thrust themselves right back into the picture among AFC contenders after a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Raiders.