LeSean McCoy says Eagles' Nick Foles could start 'on a lot of different teams'
Foles' former teammate vouches for the Super Bowl quarterback in advance of Sunday's big game
If Nick Foles wins the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, plenty of people think he could find a starting job elsewhere.
One of Foles' former Eagles teammates, however, doesn't even think he'll have to do that to warrant league-wide appeal.
Recalling his time spent playing alongside Foles in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy said he doesn't think the Eagles quarterback will have any trouble finding a new home if he ultimately wants one. Philadelphia, of course, has Foles under contract through 2018 as the backup to Carson Wentz and may very well retain him after his postseason run, but that doesn't mean No. 9 won't have teams knocking at the Eagles' door, according to McCoy.
"I'm not surprised at all that Nick is doing this," McCoy told McLane. "He's going to start somewhere. There's a lot of bad quarterbacks in this league, and he could be a starter on a lot of different teams."
"Shady," who went to the Eagles' Divisional Round game against the Atlanta Falcons to support Foles and his old team, isn't the only prominent ex-Eagle to endorse the team's backup-turned-starting quarterback. Michael Vick, the man whose job was taken by Foles in 2013, previously assured Philadelphia fans that Foles could take the Eagles "deep into the playoffs" despite Wentz's injury.
