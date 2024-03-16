The Kansas City Chiefs had two significant defensive free agents to make decisions on this offseason in lineman Chris Jones and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. General manager Brett Veach locked down Jones on a five-year deal worth nearly $160 million, but slapped the franchise tag on Sneed, while keeping an open mind towards a potential trade.

No trade came to fruition during the first week of NFL free agency, but maybe one is right around the corner. Per SI.com, the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are attempting to trade for Sneed, but there is something holding up a potential deal. It's not the compensation the Colts or Titans would have to send the reigning Super Bowl champion's way, but the asking price for Sneed -- who is looking for a new deal.

Spotrac's market value tool predicts Sneed is in line to sign a multi-year deal that carries an AAV of $16.3 million, but it seems he's looking for more than that. No free-agent cornerback has signed a deal north of $12 million per year through this past week, but the Chicago Bears did extend their star cornerback Jaylon Johnson before free agency, handing him a four-year deal that has an AAV of $19 million.

If you were curious how the Titans and Colts were sitting financially, Over The Cap indicates Tennessee has $54,278,598 in available funds, while Indianapolis has $22,602,296.

Sneed is set to make $19.8 million in 2024 on the tag, but securing a long-term lucrative deal is more attractive. The Chiefs' star corner has recorded 10 interceptions and 40 passes defensed to go along with 6.5 sacks in his four NFL seasons, and has won two Super Bowl rings. Sneed led the league in yards per attempt allowed last season with 4.7 (min. 75 targets), and is one of just two players to record at least two interceptions and five tackles for loss in each of the past three seasons, the other being Kyle Dugger of the New England Patriots.