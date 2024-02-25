Cam Newton was in the middle of a skirmish during an 18-and-under 7-on-7 football tournament in Atlanta. The former league MVP was seen on camera Sunday fighting off several people who were members of a participating team, TSP (TopShelf Performance), a national program. TSP also trains receivers across youth, high school and NFL levels.

It's unclear what role Newton played in the fracas.

Newton is the founder of C1N, a professional sports organization who took part in the 7-on-7 tournament. Despite the fight, Newton's team won the tournament.

The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback has not played in the NFL since 2021. Newton recently said that he would consider making a comeback if the Atlanta Falcons were interested in signing him. Newton currently lives in Atlanta.