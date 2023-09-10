The Colts defense came up with a huge touchdown during the second half against Jacksonville on Sunday and they were only able to do it after Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby made one of the worst rookie mistakes that you'll ever see.

The craziness started with just under three minutes to play in the third quarter. On a first-and-20, Trevor Lawrence coughed up the ball after getting rocked by Colts defensive lineman Deforest Buckner. Buckner's hit on Lawrence was so hard that the ball rolled forward 10 yards before anyone picked it up.

With the ball on the ground, Bigsby was the first one to pick it up and at that point, all he had to do was fall to the ground and the play would have been over. However, after picking the ball up, Bigsby appeared confused. The rookie seemed to think that the play was over -- he possibly thought the fumble had been ruled an incompletion -- but the play was NOT over.

Since Bigsby was just standing there, a Colts player came over and knocked the ball out of his hands. At that point, Buckner picked up the football and proceeded to return it 26 yards for a touchdown. It was one of the wildest fumble return touchdowns that you'll ever see, and you can watch the entire thing below.

The score was huge because it gave the Colts a 21-17 lead and that's where the game stood at the end of the third quarter.

There's a good chance you'll never see Bigsby, who was taken with the 88th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, make that mistake ever again. The good news for Bigsby is that he more than made up for his mistake by scoring the go ahead touchdown on a one-yard in the fourth quarter.

