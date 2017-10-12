LOOK: Eagles WR gets baptized at the team's hotel pool before Panthers game
Philadelphia's band of brothers welcomes another impromptu baptism before Thursday Night Football
One of the driving forces of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, or at least the unity behind the team's 4-1 start in 2017, has been faith.
Whether through quarterback Carson Wentz's infectious vow to play for an "Audience of One" or a collection of Eagles sharing their Christian testimonies by way of their own Bible app devotionals, the team has showcased its band of believing brothers as much as it has a trust in Wentz as the face of the franchise.
And that band of brothers appeared to expand on Thursday, when wide receiver Marcus Johnson shared via Twitter a picture of himself getting baptized in the pool at the team's Charlotte, North Carolina hotel, surrounded by Eagles teammates.
Wentz appears to be among the group of Eagles whose heads are bowed and hands are interlocked around the makeshift baptismal pool in Johnson's photo. Tight end Zach Ertz, offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski, tight end Trey Burton, linebacker Jordan Hicks and backup quarterback Nick Foles also appear to be among those in attendance.
Philadelphia, which is slated to take on the 4-1 Panthers Thursday night, is no stranger to impromptu baptisms. Tales of spiritual awakening in the team's own practice facility surfaced in 2016, when several players also donned Easter-themed cleats during the NFL's My Cleats, My Cause campaign.
-
NFL watching wildfires for Raiders game
The league has looked into Levi's Stadium as an option, while Raiders players battle the smoke...
-
Mrs. Goodell had secret Twitter account
The NFL commissioner's wife is pretty tech savvy
-
Zeke suspension reinstated after ruling
The Cowboys might not have Elliott for their next six games, pending further action from his...
-
Cowboys lose starting DT to retirement
The Cowboys are down a defensive starter after Stephen Paea's surprising decision to retir...
-
Super Bowl betting odds for Week 6
After just one week as Super Bowl favorites, the Steelers were routed by the Jaguars
-
Watkins 'frustrated' by role with Rams
It didn't take very long for Watkins to become disgruntled with his new team
Add a Comment