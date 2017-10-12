LOOK: Eagles WR gets baptized at the team's hotel pool before Panthers game

One of the driving forces of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, or at least the unity behind the team's 4-1 start in 2017, has been faith.

Whether through quarterback Carson Wentz's infectious vow to play for an "Audience of One" or a collection of Eagles sharing their Christian testimonies by way of their own Bible app devotionals, the team has showcased its band of believing brothers as much as it has a trust in Wentz as the face of the franchise.

And that band of brothers appeared to expand on Thursday, when wide receiver Marcus Johnson shared via Twitter a picture of himself getting baptized in the pool at the team's Charlotte, North Carolina hotel, surrounded by Eagles teammates.

First time being Baptized! Corporate Worship is a beautiful thing!! Cleansed & Reborn in JESUS name!!📢🙏🏾 #WholeHeartedly pic.twitter.com/QtOj2FyRMu — Marcus D. Johnson📢 (@Mojomdj) October 12, 2017

Wentz appears to be among the group of Eagles whose heads are bowed and hands are interlocked around the makeshift baptismal pool in Johnson's photo. Tight end Zach Ertz, offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski, tight end Trey Burton, linebacker Jordan Hicks and backup quarterback Nick Foles also appear to be among those in attendance.

Philadelphia, which is slated to take on the 4-1 Panthers Thursday night, is no stranger to impromptu baptisms. Tales of spiritual awakening in the team's own practice facility surfaced in 2016, when several players also donned Easter-themed cleats during the NFL's My Cleats, My Cause campaign.