Being a rookie at the highest level of your craft isn't easy, but words of wisdom by veterans can make the journey feel less intimidating. In a video presented by Fanatics during the NFL Rookie Premiere, several NFL legends such as Joe Montana, Aaron Rodgers, Jerry Rice, Peyton Manning and Rob Gronkowski gave some inspiration of a few of the NFL fresh faces.

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson -- the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- received a message from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

"A lot of great friends tell me you're a better person than you are a quarterback, which says a lot because I've seen some of those throws you make," Brady told the former Florida Gators star.

The rookie said that getting positive messages from people in general feels good, but this particular one was special.

"When it comes from Tom Brady is just a little bit different, because you don't really get that every day. So it's a different experience," Richardson said.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker -- a second round pick and former Michigan standout -- got a signed jersey by San Francisco 49ers All-Pro George Kittle.

"Luke, congrats on getting your foot in the door, now go kick it down. Be great today," Schoonmaker read. "I got chills. I mean, that's crazy."

Meanwhile, Chicago Bears rookie WR Tyler Scott -- the 133rd pick in the fourth round of the draft -- got a bit emotional after a message by Adrian Peterson.

"It's truly a blessing to be in the position that you're in," Peterson said in his video message. "Remember this, you get out what you put in."

The rookie explained why he felt he was thrown a curve ball with that one.

"He actually said a quote that my dad said to me, to this day, all the time. 'You get out what you put in.' Man, it means a lot." Scott said.

Other rookies in the video included C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson and the No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.