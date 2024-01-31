When the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, NFL Films cameras were there to capture it all. Much to the chagrin of Patrick Mahomes, some of that footage was released on social media, and the quarterback had some issues with his "dad bod" being on full display.

On Wednesday, "Inside the NFL" released a clip of the Chiefs' locker room celebration on social media. In the video, a shirtless Patrick Mahomes addresses his teammates with a postgame speech. Apparently, Mahomes thought the NFL did him dirty with that selection.

Mahomes posted a couple of hilarious reactions on X, calling out "Inside the NFL" and the league for making him look like the father of two that he is.

Although Mahomes may not be thrilled about how he looked in that video, whatever his workout regimen is seems to be working out for him. The Chiefs quarterback has played in the AFC title game in each of his six seasons as a starter.

In less than two weeks, Mahomes will get a shot to win his second straight Super Bowl and the third of his career. If the Chiefs can take down the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, that will be the third championship of Mahomes' career, and he probably won't care how he looks in the locker room celebration videos.