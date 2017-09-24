LOOK: Ruthless Jaguars run a fake punt on the Ravens with a 37-0 lead
The Jaguars are doing their best to embarrass the Ravens
We learned Sunday who the most ruthless team in the NFL is, and shockingly, it's the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Since the Jaguars almost never have a big lead in a game, we really didn't know how they might respond, and apparently, they respond by completely embarrassing the other team.
For the first three quarters of their game in London on Sunday, the Jaguars dominated the Ravens by jumping out to a 37-0 lead on the way to a 44-7 victory. Apparently, domination wasn't good enough for Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, because he decided to go for the Ravens' jugular in the fourth quarter.
On fourth-and-1 from his own 35-yard line, Marrone called for A FAKE PUNT, and let's just say it worked to perfection.
James Franklin would love these #Jaguars... running a fake punt up 37-0. 🤣— Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 24, 2017
[YAHOO] pic.twitter.com/lMFLbnF69y
That's upback Corey Grant catching the snap and then burning the Ravens defense for a 58-yard gain. The Jaguars would score one play later on a 3-yard run by Leonard Fournette that pushed Jacksonville's lead to 44-0.
WHO KNEW THE JAGUARS WERE THIS RUTHLESS?
If the Jaguars are going to show no mercy in blowout wins, let's hope they jump out to a 37-0 lead in every game they play for the rest of the season.
-
Saints WR celebrates TD by raising fist
Coleman made a point of protesting Donald Trump's remarks after catching a TD
-
Clowney having a career day vs. Patriots
Clowney is on his way to a career day with two sacks and a touchdown
-
LIVE updates: NFL Week 3 anthem protests
Trump's remarks from Friday night are the top storyline in the NFL on Sunday
-
Raiders vs. Redskins odds, expert picks
R.J. White has nailed his last 5 Redskins picks and has a strong play for 'Sunday Night Fo...
-
Steelers try to stifle anthem protests
There was only one Steelers player on the field for the national anthem in Chicago
-
Dolphins wear 'I'm with Kap' shirts
On Sunday, players across the entire league are responding to Donald Trump's comments
Add a Comment