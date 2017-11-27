LOOK: The internet is convinced Carson Wentz and Prince Harry are the same guy

The uncanny resemblance between Carson Wentz and Prince Harry has officially sent the internet into a frenzy.

Are they twins? Are they the same person? Are they long lost cousins? The internet was asking the important questions on Monday after Prince Harry became a national headline following his engagement to Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Wentz look so much alike that I'm now convinced that this internet conspiracy theory might not even be a conspiracy theory and it might just be a fact.

Even Wentz's teammates aren't sure what exactly is going on. After the engagement announcement, Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith said what we were all thinking: No one has ever seen the two guys in the same room.

I’ve never seen Prince Harry and @cj_wentz at the same place at the same time pic.twitter.com/6S1ejPBYwy — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 27, 2017

The two look so much alike that the Eagles now feel that they can safely use their pictures interchangeably without anyone noticing.

"It’s one of those things where every week we just come in ready to work."



Carson Wentz weighs in on yesterday's win: https://t.co/KDCGUuG6zF pic.twitter.com/H16glwrTmv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2017

Right now, there seems to be four leading theories about what is going on here.

Theory one: They're the same person.

Just had a revelation that Prince Harry and Carson Wentz are literally the same human. pic.twitter.com/7CngoKXAdZ — Spencer Pelfrey (@Speefypeef) February 7, 2017

Theory two: They're twins.

Now can we just pay attention to the fact that Prince Harry and Carson Wentz are probably twins pic.twitter.com/jdTOwLS7Mp — Suz (@suzpifer) November 9, 2016

Theory three: They're not twins, but they are brothers.

Any body else think Carson Wentz and Prince Harry are brothers ? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VD1BknE7HY — Justin Daniel (@Stickkodkid) November 27, 2017

Theory four: They're at least half-brothers.

Prince Harry and Carson Wentz have to share at least one parent. pic.twitter.com/dAtVG4bceN — Horse Renoir (@WiteBoiAwwsome) November 26, 2017

Let's definitely not rule out theory No. 1 because they could be the same person. After all, we do know for a fact that Prince Harry knows how to throw a football.

Royalty 👑

Prince Harry & Dan Marino play catch!



One of the best moments from 10 years of 🇬🇧 Games? Vote: https://t.co/Oxhw8RvGqG#NFLUK10 pic.twitter.com/YLHdVFAnri — NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 25, 2017

If it turns out that none of these theories are correct and that it's just a pure coincidence that they look alike, that could actually end up being good news for Wentz. In that case, if his football career doesn't pan out, he probably could make some serious money by moving to England and spending the rest of his life as a Prince Harry impersonator.