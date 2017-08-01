Low hit by Vontaze Burfict leads to heated fight at Bengals training camp

After a 2016 season where he was suspended three games and fined nearly $900,000 for illegal hits, it looks like Vontaze Burfict is starting 2017 right where he left off.

The Bengals linebacker started a small brawl at training camp on Tuesday after he took down running back Giovani Bernard with a low hit. In the video of the play, you can see Burfict hit Bernard just below the waist and then finish the tackle by taking Bernard down by the knees.

Here's a look at the low tackle from Burfict on Gio that led to a skirmish at #Bengals camp today. @ENQSports @pauldehnerjr @JimOwczarski pic.twitter.com/4JuaDZWKl3 — Kareem Elgazzar (@ElgazzarBLVD) August 1, 2017

According to Cox Media's Jay Morrison, the hit on Bernard came during a non-tackling drill.

Following the play, a sideline clearing brawl erupted in Cincinnati.

The video of the tackle has some strong language, but you can check it out by clicking here if you're so inclined.

Hitting a teammate at the knees during a non-tackling drill is never a good idea, and it's definitely not a good idea when that teammate is coming off ACL surgery, like Bernard. The Bengals running back missed the final six games of the 2016 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Week 10 loss to the Bills last year.

After eight months of rehab, Bernard didn't participate in his first practice with the Bengals until the team reported for training camp last week.

Apparently, tempers were flaring all day in Bengals practice. Besides the scuffle started by Burfict, there was also another kefuffle, with this one involving tight end Tyler Eifert and safety Shawn Williams.

Here is the second scuffle toward the end of practice between Tyler Eifert and Shawn Williams. #CutThatCrapOutpic.twitter.com/Sorn8HABHE — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 1, 2017

Either the Bengals are going to have a lot of fight in them this year, or Marvin Lewis has already lost total control of his team.

The good news for the Bengals is that it looks like Bernard has already let bygones be bygones.