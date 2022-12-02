The New England Patriots suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of the rival Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, as Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs coasted to a 24-10 victory. The Patriots scored the first touchdown of the game, but the Bills strung together 21 unanswered points to put this divisional showdown away early in the fourth quarter.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw for a career-high 382 yards against the Minnesota Vikings last week, but completed just 22 of 36 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown on Thursday night. During the game, Amazon cameras caught the second-year signal-caller screaming at someone, and using several expletives in the process.

Now, we don't know what Jones said for certain, but he appears to say "Throw the f-----g ball! F-----g run (or quick) game sucks! F--k!"

Following the game, Jones was asked about the outburst and what led to it.

"Obviously kind of let my emotions get to me,'' Jones said. "What I said was kind of throwing it deeper instead of the short game ... I felt like we needed chunk plays."

New England's running backs rushed 11 times for 53 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with 54 yards on 10 carries. Whether Jones said "run game" or "quick game," he clearly took issue with the play-calling on Thursday night. The Patriots declined to name an official offensive coordinator this season, but Matt Patricia and Joe Judge appear to be the two guys in charge of that side of the ball.

New England recorded 242 yards of total offense on Thursday night, which is well below the 325.9 total yards they averaged per game coming into this week. Either way, Bill Belichick is going to have to find a way to switch something up, as the Patriots are now 6-6, and falling behind in the playoff picture.