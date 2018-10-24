Malcolm Jenkins takes subtle shot at Jaguars, says Colin Kaepernick deserves a QB job
Blake Bortles might be offended by this
After taking some heat over the weekend for not directly supporting Colin Kaepernick, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins came out in support of Kaepernick on Wednesday and used the Jaguars to make his point.
During an interview, Jenkins said that Kaepernick 'deserves' to have a job and he pointed to Jacksonville as proof that Kaepernick is still good enough to play at an NFL-level.
"I can turn on the tape this week of our opponent [the Jaguars] and see that Colin Kaepernick deserves a job," Jenkins said, via NFL.com.
With a statement like that, Kaepernick's attorney should probably get Jenkins to testify in the quarterback's ongoing collusion case. Speaking of collusion, Jenkins also said that he definitely thinks "that Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed."
The reason Kaepernick's name came up on Wednesday is because Jenkins got into a skirmish with Panthers safety Eric Reid on Sunday over social activism. Reid is one of Kaepernick's biggest supporters, and after Carolina's 21-17 win, he referred to Jenkins as a sellout.
"He's a sellout," Reid said. "He was corrupt from the jump. He knew what he was doing from the offset. His goal was to sell us out, and he did that."
Reid was upset with Jenkins due to the fact that the Eagles safety chose to compromise with the NFL over the national anthem policy. Since Kaepernick started the movement, Reid felt it wasn't Jenkins' place to make any sort of deal. Reid also didn't like that fact that Jenkins didn't seem supportive of Kaepernick.
"We believe a lot of players should have stepped up for Colin," Reid said. "I believe Malcolm capitalized on the situation. He co-opted the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization funded. It's cowardly. He sold us out."
Reid and multiple other players wanted nothing to do with the $90 million deal that the Player's Coalition struck with the NFL to help develop programs to combat racial inequality.
Although he wasn't verbally supportive of Kaepernick in the past, Jenkins definitely seems to have changed his tune since being called out by Reid.
"We've always maintained, I've always maintained at every chance I get to say Colin Kaepernick can start at this," Jenkins said, via USA Today.
Jenkins will be taking his social activism overseas this week with the Eagles and Jaguars scheduled to kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday from London. The Jaguars will be led by the guy who's not as good as Kaepernick, Blake Bortles. Bortles was benched in the third quarter of Jacksonville's 20-7 loss to Houston on Sunday, but has been given his job back and will be the Jags' starting quarterback this week.
