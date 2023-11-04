Wide receiver Martavis Bryant has not played in an NFL game since 2018 and is looking to make his return to the field. The veteran has been reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. According to Bryant's agent James Peterson, Bryant is drawing interest from teams. The teams interested were not released.

Here is a look at a compilation video of Bryant's training:

The 31-year-old's last football experience was last summer when he played in the XFL for the Vegas Vipers. The Vipers selected him with the fifth pick in the 2023 XFL Skill Players Draft.

His last NFL experience came in 2018 with the Raiders, who were in Oakland at the time. In his final NFL season, he played in eight games, starting two, with 19 receptions for 266 yards, no touchdowns, three rushing attempts and 23 rushing yards.

He started his career in 2014 as the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round, selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played there until 2017 and was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

In 2021, he played in the Canadian Football League for the Toronto Argonauts. He was signed by the Edmonton Elks in February 2022 and was released before training camp began.