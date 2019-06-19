Michael Thomas on course to be NFL's highest-paid WR but reportedly far apart in extension talks with Saints
Thomas has more catches than any player in the league since he entered the NFL
After being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, all Michael Thomas has done is catch a whole lot of footballs. Thomas burst out of the gates quickly with a 92-catch rookie season during which he racked up 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns. He followed that up with a 104-1,245-5 line during his sophomore campaign, and an NFL-high 125 catches for 1,405 yards and nine more scores in Year 3.
His 321 receptions during that three-year period are more than any other player in the NFL. Among the 89 wide receivers and tight ends with 100-plus catches during that time, Thomas' 77 percent catch rate ranks second to only Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, but Thomas has more than twice as many catches as Hooper does.
So it was not surprising on Tuesday when ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Saints are comfortable making Thomas the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.
The largest current contract for a wide receiver is owned by Odell Beckham Jr., who signed a five-year, $90 million deal containing $65 million in practical guarantees last offseason. Beckham's $18 million average annual value is about $1.3 million more than the next closest wideout.
Perhaps that's why, according to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan, Thomas and the Saints are still far apart in their extension talks despite the team's comfort with making him the highest-paid receiver in the league.
Also presumably playing into this are the ongoing contract negotiations between the Falcons and Julio Jones, and the Cowboys and Amari Cooper. Whoever makes the first move is likely to sign the smallest contract, and it could be beneficial for the players to wait and see what one or the other gets before striking a new deal. It will be fascinating to watch this all play out over the next several months.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Big Ben wants to return to 'normalcy'
Roethlisberger is seemingly throwing shade at a couple former teammates
-
Mayfield a 'superstar' in new 'Madden'
The second-year Browns signal-caller will be one of the top playable QBs in the new game
-
Tom Brady, Josh Gordon working out
Gordon is suspended indefinitely, but working to get in his QB's good graces
-
Sweezy compares Kyler to Russell Wilson
J.R. Sweezy has been impressed with the No. 1 overall pick
-
Draft fits to fill 2020 NFC South needs
Here are the prospects fans of NFC South teams should fall in love with during the 2019 college...
-
XFL's 'He Hate Me' found safe
Police said the former Panthers running back was gone for nearly a week