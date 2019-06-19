Michael Thomas on course to be NFL's highest-paid WR but reportedly far apart in extension talks with Saints

After being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, all Michael Thomas has done is catch a whole lot of footballs. Thomas burst out of the gates quickly with a 92-catch rookie season during which he racked up 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns. He followed that up with a 104-1,245-5 line during his sophomore campaign, and an NFL-high 125 catches for 1,405 yards and nine more scores in Year 3.

His 321 receptions during that three-year period are more than any other player in the NFL. Among the 89 wide receivers and tight ends with 100-plus catches during that time, Thomas' 77 percent catch rate ranks second to only Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, but Thomas has more than twice as many catches as Hooper does.

So it was not surprising on Tuesday when ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Saints are comfortable making Thomas the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

Contract extension negotiations between New Orleans and WR Michael Thomas are progressing. Sources say Saints are comfortable making him the highest paid receiver in the game. #Saints — Dianna (@diannaESPN) June 18, 2019

The largest current contract for a wide receiver is owned by Odell Beckham Jr., who signed a five-year, $90 million deal containing $65 million in practical guarantees last offseason. Beckham's $18 million average annual value is about $1.3 million more than the next closest wideout.

Perhaps that's why, according to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan, Thomas and the Saints are still far apart in their extension talks despite the team's comfort with making him the highest-paid receiver in the league.

I was told by a well-placed source that nothing is imminent on a contract extension for #Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. The sides remain far apart but both are motivated to get a deal done, hopefully by the start of training camp. Still a lot of work to be done. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 19, 2019

Also presumably playing into this are the ongoing contract negotiations between the Falcons and Julio Jones, and the Cowboys and Amari Cooper. Whoever makes the first move is likely to sign the smallest contract, and it could be beneficial for the players to wait and see what one or the other gets before striking a new deal. It will be fascinating to watch this all play out over the next several months.