Mike Evans had an extra game to extend his NFL record with consecutive seasons of 1,000 receiving yards to begin a career. Needing 54 yards for his eighth straight 1,000-yard season, Evans made even more history finishing with six receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 41-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers om Sunday.

Evans finished with 1,035 yards on the season, the eighth consecutive year he's topped 1,000 yards -- an NFL record to begin a career (Randy Moss is second on the all-time list with six). Evans is just the sixth player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards in eight consecutive seasons, joining Jerry Rice (10), Tim Brown (9), Marvin Harrison (8), Cris Carter (8) and Torry Holt (8) on the exclusive list. All those players are Hall of Famers outside of Holt, who is a Hall of Fame finalist this year.

"He's the guy and he's been very, very unselfish this year," said Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. "That's what makes our receiver room so special is the way Mike leads that room and Chris [Godwin] leads that room. It's all about winning and I'm just happy -- I knew he'd get his 1,000, but he's a big-time player and a big-time person."

Evans also broke his own franchise record for the most touchdown receptions in a single season (14) and total touchdowns in a single season (14). He had the record for both (13) in 2020 and owns the top four receiving touchdown seasons in Buccaneers history. Evans has 27 receiving touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Evans finished his 2021 season with 74 catches for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has 75 receiving touchdowns in his career, despite being just 28 years old.

On a Hall of Fame pace, Evans is emerging as one of the greatest receivers of his era as he enters the prime of his career.