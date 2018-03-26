Mike Wallace says Hall of Famers told him to pick Eagles: 'Carson, Carson, Carson'

Less than a week after he said Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was "99 percent" the reason for him signing with Philadelphia, wide receiver Mike Wallace has revealed that he wasn't alone in his assessment.

Talking to Dave Spadaro in a one-on-one for the team's website, the former Baltimore Ravens speedster said that he consulted with players around the NFL when considering offers in free agency. And the consensus, even among apparent Hall of Famers, was unanimous: Choose the Eagles, and choose them because of Wentz.

"This decision didn't come, like, overnight," Wallace said. "I wanted to make sure this was the right situation for me. Just talking with some of my friends and family -- I know a lot of guys who obviously played football -- (and) just telling them about my different situations, different options, they was like, 'Carson.' All you would see was: 'Carson, Carson, Carson.' And I'm talking legit guys, Hall of Fame guys, and everyone's coming back saying, 'Carson, Carson, Carson.'"

That jibes with what Wallace said when he was introduced as an Eagle: that he passed on more money to play with the defending Super Bowl champions, and that Wentz was all but "one percent" of the reason behind him landing in the City of Brotherly Love.

And it left the Eagles touting maybe the biggest steal of the wide receiver market, with the Birds adding an upgrade of Alshon Jeffery counterpart Torrey Smith at a fraction of the cost of less productive vets.

Did Howie Roseman own the WR market? A.) Yes, or B.) Yes. pic.twitter.com/wjYPOC5vYS — Cody Benjamin (@CodyJBenjamin) March 26, 2018

Originally a third-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009, Wallace spent four years in Pennsylvania, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2011, before splitting his next five seasons between the Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings. He figures to replace Smith on the outside of the Eagles' receiving corps.