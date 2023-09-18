Most of the NFL's Week 2 schedule is in the books, with plenty of drama unfolding over the weekend, from Joe Burrow and the Bengals falling to 0-2 to Desmond Ridder and the Falcons storming back to take down the Packers. Still, there is more action on tap, with not one but two different "Monday Night Football" games scheduled to put a cap on this week.

Wait, what? There are two Monday night games? Yep. You read it right. Here's why, plus how to tune in:

How to watch

Game Date Time TV Stream Saints at Panthers Sept. 18 7:15 p.m. ET ESPN fubo Browns at Steelers Sept. 18 8:15 p.m. ET ABC fubo

Why are there two 'MNF' games?

The NFL's current media rights agreement, finalized in 2021, paved the way for ESPN and ABC to broadcast additional games, according to The Athletic. That included an expansion to three multigame "Monday Night Football" broadcasts starting in 2022, with Week 2 of last season notably including a split of two games between the Disney-owned networks.

Traditionally, some Monday night doubleheaders have included games that occur on both the West and East coasts, incorporating different time zones. This Monday's combination of Panthers-Saints and Browns-Steelers is anticipated to include an overlap of roughly one half of football, ESPN told The Athletic, and could be a trial run for future overlapping games on Monday night.

It won't be the last time a Monday night features multiple prime-time matchups this season, either. The NFL this year scheduled a Christmas Day tripleheader, which falls on a Monday this December, marking the first time such a multigame broadcast has occurred in league history. It includes the Raiders visiting the Chiefs, the Giants taking on the Cowboys in Dallas and the Ravens traveling out West to face the 49ers.