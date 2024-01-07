This offseason we will take another spin on the NFL coaching carousel, which is always interesting. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz are a few names that could be popular candidates, but there's another coach who could be the "belle of the ball" this offseason, and that's Jim Harbaugh.

The lead man at Michigan, who is preparing for a National Championship appearance on Monday night, could be interested in a return to pro football, and if that's the case, he will have plenty of suitors. According to NFL Media, multiple NFL teams have been making calls and gathering information on Harbaugh. The 60-year-old recently hired agent Don Yee, according to ESPN, who represents big names in professional football such as Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

NFL Media reports that the Los Angeles Chargers are believed to be a team that would consider speaking with Harbaugh, and the Las Vegas Raiders are another that "might" speak with him as well. The Carolina Panthers on the other hand are reportedly unlikely to pursue Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is reportedly open to different power structures within the NFL. For example, he may not force an organization to hire the general manager that he wants. Those in the NFL reportedly believe Harbaugh's preferred landing spot if he leaves college football is the Chargers.

Last month, NFL Media reported that Harbaugh was offered a 10-year, $125 million deal from Michigan that includes a caveat where he could not entertain or accept an NFL job this offseason. It would appear no deal has been signed yet.

Harbaugh spent four seasons as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, and went an impressive 44-19-1. In 2012, he won the NFC, and faced off against brother John in Super Bowl XLVII. John's Baltimore Ravens won that matchup, 34-31.

As of now, the Chargers, Raiders and Panthers have openings at head coach. However, that number is expected to increase over the next week, as teams like the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons weigh their options.