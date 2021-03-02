Russell Wilson's future with the Seattle Seahawks is currently less than certain, as the quarterback has reportedly listed four franchises where he'd like to end up if he were to be traded from the team he's spent his whole career with -- though it's worth noting he has not officially demanded a trade. Among those teams is the New Orleans Saints, a city where the mayor has already done her part to try and persuade the Super Bowl-winning quarterback to make his way to the Big Easy with Drew Brees expected to retire.

In a video posted Saturday, New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell began her pitch with a quick twirl of a Saints-themed parasol to the tune of "Level Up" by Ciara, Wilson's wife, and then proclaimed that the city would be a perfect place for not only football reasons, but also for familial ones.

The pitch itself naturally included Super Bowl aspirations for Wilson, and a promise of main stage presence at Essence Festival -- the largest Black culture and music event in the country -- for Ciara.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan didn't appreciate the pitch, however, and tweeted out her own message:

The last time the Seahawks faced the Saints in the postseason was Jan. 11, 2014 in the Divisional Round on the way to Seattle's first Super Bowl title. That was just two years into Cantrell's tenure as a councilwoman, and a whole four years before she became mayor. In fact, it is the only time the two teams squared off in the playoffs during her time as an elected city official.

With a quarterback as talented as Wilson, it should come as no surprise that this isn't the only recruiting effort that has been made so far -- though it's the first major one from a notable government official. Bears players have also tried to grab Wilson's attention ever since it came out that Chicago was one of the quarterback's preferred destinations.