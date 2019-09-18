New York newspapers pay tribute to Eli Manning as Giants begin Daniel Jones era

It's the end of an era for the New York Giants.

The team has seemingly moved on from franchise quarterback Eli Manning and plans to start rookie Daniel Jones going forward. On Wednesday, New York City publications paid tribute to Manning as his 16-season run comes to a close.

As you can see, the papers took slightly different angles on the situation. Newsday and the Post went with more of a "The Giants are benching Eli Manning" approach, while the Daily News went with more of a dramatic approach, complete with an appropriate photo. The Post dedicated both covers to the Giants, and went with a Daniel Jones-centered story for the back page.

It's the end of a very successful tenure for Manning in which the Giants won two Super Bowls and three NFC East division titles.

In two games this season though, Manning completed 56-of-89 passes for 556 yards to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Giants dropped back-to-back games to the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills to start off the season 0-2. That when the team decided to go with Jones.

Over the course of his NFL career, Manning has thrown for 56,537 yards and 362 touchdowns while completing 60.3 percent of his passes. Manning also won Super Bowl MVP honors -- both in wins against the Patriots -- in each of his appearances on the big stage.

Manning was originally drafted by the then San Diego Chargers with the top pick in the 2004 NFL Draft before being traded to New York for Philip Rivers and future draft picks. In his first full season starting with the Giants, Manning led the team to a division title and a Wild Card weekend appearance.

Now ,the Giants will shift to Jones, who the team selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones did impress throughout the preseason as he threw for 416 yards and two touchdowns in four games.