The 2023 NFL season has entered December, with the focus shifting to the wild playoff races in each conference. Four teams are tied for the final playoff spot in both the AFC and NFC, with six teams separated by a game for the final playoff spot in each conference.

The NFC South is on pace to be the worst division in history (in terms of win percentage), as the Atlanta Falcons lead the division with a 6-6 record. That division should certainly come down to the wire with the way the teams are playing.

The playoff races are heating up, and below you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing heading into Week 14.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Dolphins 9 3 0 .750 +118 Bills 6 6 0 .500 +101 Jets 4 8 0 .333 -80 Patriots 2 10 0 .167 -106

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami has a commanding three-game lead in the AFC East, and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Dolphins hold the conference-record tiebreaker over the Ravens for the top spot in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, vs. Jets, vs. Cowboys, at Ravens, vs. Bills

Buffalo Bills



What to know: Buffalo is the No. 10 seed in the AFC after serving their bye week, a game behind Indianapolis for the final playoff spot (four teams are tied at 7-5).

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Cowboys, at Chargers, vs. Patriots, at Dolphins

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets are the No. 14 seed in the AFC as their playoff hopes continue to fade with Aaron Rodgers not playing since Week 1. They are three games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Dolphins, vs. Commanders, at Browns, at Patriots

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots have the worst record in the AFC and the second-worst record in the NFL

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Chiefs, at Broncos, at Bills, vs. Jets

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Ravens 9 3 0 .750 +137 Steelers 7 5 0 .583 -37 Browns 7 5 0 .583 +13 Bengals 6 6 0 .500 -27

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens have a two game lead in the AFC North and are the No. 2 seed in the conference, losing the conference-record tiebreaker to the Dolphins.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Jaguars, at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers are currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC, holding the most tiebreakers of the 7-5 logjam in the conference. Pittsburgh holds the tiebreaker over Cleveland based on having a better win percentage in division games and holds the common record tiebreaker (better record against common opponents) over Indianapolis -- who holds the tiebreaker over Houston.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Colts, vs. Bengals, at Seahawks, at Ravens

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns are the No. 6 seed in the AFC, losing the tiebreaker to the Steelers due to Pittsburgh having a better divisional win percentage. Cleveland holds the tiebreaker over Indianapolis via a head-to-head victory, and the Colts have the tiebreaker over the Texans.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, vs. Bears, at Texans, vs. Jets, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals are the No. 10 seed in the AFC, and are one game behind the Colts for the final playoff spot in the conference after a win against the Jaguars.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Vikings, at Steelers, at Chiefs, vs. Browns

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Jaguars 8 4 0 .667 +26 Colts 7 5 0 .583 +4 Texans 7 5 0 .583 +32 Titans 4 8 0 .333 -42

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars are the No. 4 seed in the AFC after a loss to the Bengals on Monday night. The Jaguars controlled their destiny for the No. 1 seed prior to the loss.

Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Ravens, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Titans

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are the No. 7 seed in the AFC, holding the tiebreaker over the Texans for the final playoff spot. Due to the Colts beating the Texans earlier this year, they hold the tiebreaker over Houston. Indianapolis loses the common record tiebreaker over Pittsburgh -- and the Steelers have a better division record over the Browns (so they own the tiebreaker for the No. 5 seed)

Remaining schedule: at Titans, at Bengals, vs. Steelers, at Falcons, vs. Raiders, vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans remain as the No. 8 seed in the AFC after their win over the Broncos. The Colts have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans for the No. 7 seed, which is why the Texans are out of the playoff hunt despite being one of four teams with a 7-5 record. Indianapolis loses the common record tiebreaker over Pittsburgh -- and the Steelers have a better division record over the Browns (so they own the tiebreaker for the No. 5 seed).

Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Titans, vs. Browns, vs. Titans, at Colts

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans are the No. 15 seed in the AFC, three games out of a playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Texans, vs. Seahawks, at Texans, vs. Jaguars

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF Chiefs 8 4 0 .667 +67 Broncos 6 6 0 .500 -39 Chargers 5 7 0 .417 +17 Raiders 5 7 0 .417 -54

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs still lead the AFC West by two games over the Broncos, but fall to the the No. 4 seed in the AFC after the loss to the Packers. They are one game out of the top spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Patriots, vs. Raiders, vs. Bengals, at Chargers

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos fall one game out of the final playoff spot in the conference with the loss to the Texans. They are still the No. 9 seed thanks to the head-to-head win over the Bills.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, at Lions, vs. Patriots, vs. Chargers, at Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers are the No. 12 seed in the AFC, two games out of the final playoff spot in the conference. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Raiders.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Raiders, vs. Bills, at Broncos, vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are two games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC. They are the No. 13 seed in the conference, dropping a spot during the bye week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, vs. Chargers, at Chiefs, at Colts, vs. Broncos

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Eagles 10 2 0 .833 +41 Cowboys 9 3 0 .750 +168 Giants 4 8 0 .333 -133 Commanders 4 9 0 .308 -134

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles still control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the division after their loss to the 49ers. Philadelphia is up one game over Dallas for the division lead (with the head-to-head tiebreaker) and also hold a one-game lead over San Francisco for the No. 1 seed in the conference (49ers own head-to-head tiebreaker).

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at Seahawks, vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys are the No. 5 seed in the NFC, one game behind the Eagles for first in the NFC East (lost the head-to-head tiebreaker). Dallas plays Philadelphia next week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Bills, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants are the No. 12 seed in the NFC, two games behind the Packers for the final playoff spot in the conference. They own the conference-record tiebreaker over the Bears.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Saints, at Eagles, vs. Rams, vs. Eagles

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders are the No. 14 seed in the NFC, 2.5 games behind the Packers for the final playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: Bye, at Rams, at Jets, vs. 49ers, vs. Cowboys

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Lions 9 3 0 .750 +41 Vikings 6 6 0 .500 +21 Packers 6 6 0 .500 +14 Bears 4 8 0 .333 -54

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are up three games over the Vikings and Packers in the NFC North and are the No. 3 seed in the conference, losing the conference record tiebreaker to the 49ers.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, vs. Broncos, at Vikings, vs. Cowboys, at Vikings

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings hold the No. 7 seed in the conference, part of a four-way logjam at 6-6 for the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds in the conference. Minnesota is the No. 6 seed, having the better conference record than Los Angeles (division tiebreaker gives Rams edge over Seahawks) and the head-to-head tiebreaker over Green Bay.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, at Bengals, vs. Lions, vs. Packers, at Lions

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers are the No. 7 seed in the NFC after their win over the Chiefs. Green Bay won the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams (division tiebreak gives Rams edge over Seahawks) and lost the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Vikings.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, at Giants, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, at Vikings, vs. Bears

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears are the No. 13 seed in the NFC, two games behind the 6-6 logjam for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, at Browns, vs. Cardinals, vs. Falcons, at Packers

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Falcons 6 6 0 .500 -14 Buccaneers 5 7 0 .417 -12 Saints 5 7 0 .417 +2 e- Panthers 1 11 0 .091 -122

e- eliminated from playoff contention

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons lead the NFC South by one game, occupying the No. 4 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, vs. Colts, at Bears, at Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers are one game back of the NFC South lead and the No. 10 seed in the NFC, one game out of the final playoff spot. They have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.

Remaining schedule: at Falcons, at Packers, vs. Jaguars, vs. Saints, at Panthers

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are also a game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC, but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Buccaneers for second place in the NFC South. They are still a game out of the division lead.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, vs. Giants, at Rams, at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: at Saints, vs. Falcons, vs. Panthers, at Jagaurs, vs. Buccaneers

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF 49ers 9 3 0 .750 +163 Rams 6 6 0 .500 +15 Seahawks 6 6 0 .500 -26 Cardinals 3 10 0 .231 -101

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: The 49ers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC, one game behind the Eagles for the conference lead. The 49ers also have a three-game lead in the NFC West.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, at Cardinals, vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams are the No. 8 seed in the conference, tied for the final playoff spot but lose the conference record tiebreaker than the Vikings -- pushing them down to No. 8. They own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks.

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Commanders, vs. Saints, at Giants, at 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks are the No. 9 seed in the NFC, tied for the final playoff spot but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Rams. The Vikings (the No. 6 seed) have the better conference record than the Rams (division head-to-head tiebreak gives Rams edge over Seahawks), which pushes the Rams and Seahawks out of the No. 6 and No. 7 seed.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Titans, vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals are 3-10 and the No. 15 seed in the NFC. They are four games back in the loss column for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. 49ers, at Bears, at Eagles, vs. Seahawks