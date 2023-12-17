The NFL playoff races are as wild and confusing as ever through the Saturday games in Week 15, making the homestretch of the season one we'll likely remember. The AFC entered the weekend with 11 teams boasting winning records and six with 7-6 records, the most for a single conference through Week 14 since 1970.

The playoff standings are so crazy, we'll be switching to a conference format rather than divisions from this point forward. Below, the tiebreakers for each team will be explained.

Here's a breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing as we progress through Week 15.

AFC Playoff Picture

Seed Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 y-Ravens 10 3 0 .769 +143 2 y-Dolphins 9 4 0 .692 +117 3 y-Chiefs 8 5 0 .615 +64 4 y-Jaguars 8 5 0 .615 +22 5 x-Browns 8 5 0 .615 +17 6 x-Bengals 8 6 0 .538 -40 7 x-Colts 8 6 0 .538 -16 8 Texans 7 6 0 .538 +8 9 Bills 7 6 0 .538 +104 10 Steelers 7 7 0 .500

-57 11 Broncos 7 7 0 .500 -45

12 Raiders 6 8 0 .429 -15 13 Jets 5 8 0 .385 -56 14 Titans 5 8 0 .385 -41 15 Chargers 5 9 0

.357 -42 16 e-Patriots 3 10 0 .231 -103

x-current playoff team

y-current division leader

e-eliminated from playoffs

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens have a two-game lead in the AFC North and are the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami is currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but could have been in the No. 1 spot with a win over the Titans. The Dolphins play the Ravens in Week 17.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, vs. Cowboys, at Ravens, vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs lead the AFC West by one game over the Broncos after their loss to the Bills. They are the No. 3 seed over the Jaguars by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Raiders, vs. Bengals, at Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars are still the No. 4 seed in the AFC after a loss to the Browns. They lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Chiefs.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Titans

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns are the No. 5 seed in the AFC, a game up of the final playoff spot. They sit two games out of the AFC North lead.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Texans, vs. Jets, at Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers are currently on the outside looking in after dropping a key matchup with the Colts on Saturday. They do hold the tiebreaker over the Bills (No. 10) and Broncos (No. 11) based on having a better conference record. The Steelers also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Seahawks, at Ravens

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are the No. 7 seed in the AFC, holding the tiebreaker over the Texans (No. 8) for the final playoff spot. Due to the Colts beating the Texans earlier this year, they hold the tiebreaker over Houston. Indianapolis has a better conference record than Denver, Cincinnati and Buffalo (No. 10), giving the Colts the tiebreaker there.

Remaining schedule: at Falcons, vs. Raiders, vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans remain as the No. 8 seed in the AFC, even with their loss to the Jets. The Colts have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans for the No. 7 seed, which is why the Texans are out of the playoff hunt despite being one of six teams with a 7-6 record. Houston has a better conference record than Denver (No. 9), Cincinnati (No. 10), and Buffalo (No. 11), giving the Texans the tiebreaker there.

Remaining schedule: at Titans, vs. Browns, vs. Titans, at Colts

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos dropped all the way down to the No. 11 seed after their loss to the Lions on Saturday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, vs. Chargers, at Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals are currently in the picture after beating the Vikings on Saturday.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, at Chiefs, vs. Browns

Buffalo Bills



What to know: Buffalo is the No. 10 seed in the AFC, even after its win over Kansas City. The Broncos (No. 9) and Bengals (No. 6) have the head-to-head victories over them, while the Steelers, Colts (No. 7), and Texans (No. 8) have a better conference record.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Chargers, vs. Patriots, at Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers' loss to the Raiders on Thursday sent them even closer to the Patriots, who are already eliminated.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Broncos, vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are two games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC. They are the No. 13 seed in the conference, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chargers (No. 12). They also have a better conference record than the Jets (No. 14) and Titans (No. 15).

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, at Chiefs, at Colts, vs. Broncos

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets are the No. 14 seed in the AFC, two games out of the final playoff spot. They lose the conference record tiebreaker with the Chargers (No. 12) and Raiders (No. 13). They have a strength of victory tiebreaker over the Titans (No. 15).

Remaining schedule: vat Dolphins, vs. Commanders, at Browns, at Patriots

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans are two games out of a playoff spot in the conference. They lose the conference record tiebreaker to the Raiders and strength of victory tiebreaker over the Jets.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, vs. Seahawks, at Texans, vs. Jaguars

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, at Broncos, at Bills, vs. Jets

NFC Playoff Picture

Rank Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 x-49ers 10 3 0 .769 +175 2 z-Cowboys 10 3 0 .769 +188 3 z-Lions 10 4 0 .714 +51 4 z-Buccaneers 6 7 0 .462 -8 5 x-Eagles 10 3 0 .769 +21 6 x-Vikings 7 7 0 .538 +24 7 x-Packers 6 7 0 .462 +12 8 Rams 6 7 0 .462 +9 9 Seahawks 6 7 0 .462 -38 10 Falcons 6 7 0 .462 -18 11 Saints 6 7 0 .462 +24 12 Bears 5 8 0 .385 -39 13 Giants 5 8 0 .385 -131 14 Commanders 4 9 0 .308 -134 15 Cardinals 3 10 0 ,231 -101 16 e-Panthers 1 12 0 .077 -144

x-clinched playoff berth

y- current division leader

z-current division leader

e-eliminated from playoffs

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: The 49ers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC after the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of beating both teams. And by virtue of the Packers loss to the Giants are the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys are the NFC East leaders after holding a better division record than the Eagles (played one more divisional game). If both the Eagles and Cowboys win out, the Eagles win the NFC East based on having a better conference record.

Remaining schedule: at Bills, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are up three games over the Vikings in the NFC North and are the No. 3 seed in the conference. They trail the 49ers, Cowboys, and Eagles by one game for the top record in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Cowboys, at Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers lead the NFC South after Sunday's win over the Falcons. They have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints and have a better record against common opponents than the Falcons, hence the division lead.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Jaguars, vs. Saints, at Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are tied for the NFC East lead after Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, but Dallas holds the tiebreaker thanks to having a better division record. If both the Eagles and Cowboys win out, the Eagles win the NFC East based on having a better conference record.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings hold the No. 6 seed in the conference, just ahead of five teams with 6-7 records. Minnesota is the No. 6 seed and will remain there if the Packers win on Monday night due to holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Green Bay.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Packers, at Lions

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers lost to the Giants on Monday night, but still hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race. They have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams (No. 8) and have a better conference record over the Falcons (No. 10). Division tiebreaker is why the Seahawks are No. 9 and Saints are No. 11.

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, at Vikings, vs. Bears

Los Angeles Rams



What to know: The Rams are the No. 8 seed in the conference, holding the division record tiebreaker over the Seahawks (No. 9) by virtue of a head-to-head victory. They hold the tiebreaker over the Falcons (No. 10) based on having a better conference record. The Packers (No. 7) have a better conference record than the Rams, which is why they're ahead.

Remaining schedule: vs. Commanders, vs. Saints, at Giants, at 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks are the No. 9 seed in the NFC, tied with the Rams (No. 8) yet lose the head-to-head tiebreaker. Seattle holds the tiebreaker over Atlanta (No. 10) based on having the better win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Titans, vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons are tied for the NFC South lead, but lose the tiebreaker due to the Buccaneers having a better record to common opponents. Atlanta has a head-to-head tiebreaker over New Orleans (No. 11).

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, vs. Colts, at Bears, at Saints

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are also tied for the NFC South lead, but lose the tiebreaker due to the Buccaneers and Falcons beating them head-to-head.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Rams, at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants are the No. 12 seed in the NFC, one game behind the Packers for the final playoff spot in the conference. They beat Green Bay on Monday. They hold the conference record tiebreaker over the Bears (No. 13).

Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Eagles, vs. Rams, vs. Eagles

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears are the No. 13 seed in the NFC, one game out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Cardinals, vs. Falcons, at Packers

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders are the No. 14 seed in the NFC, two games behind the Packers for the final playoff spot in the conference. They were on a bye this week.

Remaining schedule: Bye, at Rams, at Jets, vs. 49ers, vs. Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals are the No. 15 seed in the NFC. They are three games back for the final playoff spot and were on a bye this week.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. 49ers, at Bears, at Eagles, vs. Seahawks

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, vs. Panthers, at Jaguars, vs. Buccaneers