The final two wild-card teams that survived the first round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs will be in action during Sunday's Divisional Round action, giving daily Fantasy football players lots of potentially strong NFL DFS picks. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are looking to parlay their victory against the Steelers into another playoff win against the quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the host Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. ET. Future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Drew Brees square off for the third time in 2020-21 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the host New Orleans Saints at 6:40 p.m. ET.

With multiple star quarterbacks in action Sunday, how do you choose which one to use in your NFL DFS lineups? And what other player should you consider as part of your NFL DFS strategy on the final day of the 2021 NFL Divisional Round? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday's Divisional Round games, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Wild Card Weekend, McClure had Bills quarterback Josh Allen as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Allen passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 54 yards and another score, returning over 35 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's 2021 Divisional Round

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's Divisional Round games is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. The superstar was second in the NFL with 1,416 receiving yards on 105 catches with 11 touchdowns -- the receptions and TDs ranking fifth in the league. Kelce was the top tight end in the league in all three statistical categories.

Kelce is as fresh as he can get, having rested both Week 17 against the Chargers and during the Chiefs' first-round playoff bye. Cleveland, on the other hand, just got top defensive back Denzel Ward off the COVID-19 list. Kelce is an NFL DFS superstar just about every week, but the combination of fresh legs, playoff urgency and a potentially weakened Browns secondary makes him even stronger Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry at $5,600 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel. Landry caught 72 of 101 targets this season for 840 yards and three touchdowns. And he hauled in five of eight targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's Wild Card Weekend victory over Pittsburgh.

Once Landry started finding the end zone in season, it was hard to keep him out -- as he has scored all four of his TDs in the Browns' last six games. Landry's playoff yardage total was his second-highest output of the season, and was worth over 16 daily Fantasy football points on DraftKings. Landry goes for even more Sunday against a Kansas City defense that has allowed 100-yard receiving efforts in back-to-back games.

