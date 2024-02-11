San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been considered one of the top players at his position throughout his career, but he finally has a chance to play on the game's biggest stage when he faces the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday. McCaffrey led the league in scrimmage yards, rushing yards and touchdowns during the regular season, returning sky-high numbers in NFL DFS contests. He is one of just two running backs in NFL history to average at least 110 career scrimmage yards in the regular season and NFL playoffs. However, he is also the most expensive player in the NFL DFS player pool for Super Bowl 58.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has established himself as a solid starter, while backups Elijah Mitchell (49ers) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) are low-cost options for your Super Bowl DFS strategy. Which running backs should you add to your Super Bowl DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Super Bowl 58 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58

One player Gibbs is especially high on for the Super Bowl Sunday DFS slate: Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco ($8,000 on DraftKings, $12,500 on FanDuel). He has finished with at least 75 scrimmage yards in all six of his career playoff games, and he has scored a touchdown in seven straight games overall. Pacheco had 76 rushing yards in the 2023 Super Bowl and could be in line for an even bigger performance this week.

The former seventh-round draft pick has recorded 24 carries on two occasions this postseason after never going over 20 carries during the regular season. Kansas City knows it can rely on its defense to get stops, taking pressure off Mahomes and allowing the Chiefs to utilize their rushing attack. Pacheco has been the key beneficiary of that game plan, and Gibbs is expecting another big outing from him on Sunday.

Gibbs' NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering 49ers explosive receiver Deebo Samuel ($9,200 on DraftKings, $11,500 on FanDuel). Samuel shared the bulk of the receiving yards with teammate Brandon Aiyuk during the regular season, but Samuel stepped up as the top weapon in the NFC Championship. He had a career playoff-best eight receptions for 89 yards in the comeback win over the Lions, giving him confidence heading into the Super Bowl.

Samuel finished with 1,117 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns during the regular season, adding versatility to DFS lineups as a receiver who also gets touches out of the backfield. Aiyuk has just six catches so far this postseason, so quarterback Brock Purdy appears to be homing in on his top target. Samuel's big-play ability makes him an excellent addition to your NFL DFS strategy for Sunday's title game. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 58

Gibbs is also avoiding a risky star whose production has been down in the playoffs. Dodging this player could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2024 Super Bowl, and which overpriced superstar should you avoid at all costs? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert who has been ranked as one of the most accurate in the nation, and find out.