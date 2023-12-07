The NFL Week 14 schedule opens with a matchup between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams have been hit hard by injuries at this point in the season, which will have an impact on the TNF NFL DFS player pool. For Pittsburgh, quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle) is out, while running back Najee Harris (knee) is listed as questionable. For the Patriots, running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), and wide receivers Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) have been ruled out.

Should your NFL DFS strategy include rostering wide receivers like Diontae Johnson and George Pickens? Or should you build your TNF NFL DFS lineups around running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Jaylen Warren?

Top NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Steelers on TNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for TNF is Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. With Najee Harris nursing a knee injury, Warren is likely to see an expanded role in Pittsburgh's offense. Warren is still technically Pittsburgh's backup, but the former undrafted free agent has been the team's most productive running back this season and Kaylor expects a big performance from him on TNF.

"Jaylen Warren should see an increased workload against New England with Najee Harris listed as a game time decision due to a knee injury. The former undrafted free agent has been outstanding when he's seen the field in 2023, averaging 5.9 yards per carry and 70.4 total yards per game. With his explosive playmaking ability, I expect the Steelers to get the ball in Warren's hands at least 15 times on Thursday night," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's TNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens. The former Georgia standout is one of the most physically gifted wide receivers in the NFL and is on track to have the most productive season of his career. Pickens enters Thursday Night Football with 44 catches for 748 yards and three touchdowns, putting him well on track to go over 1,000 yards.

"Mitchell Trubisky is slated to start for Pittsburgh on Thursday, and despite his inconsistencies, the former No. 2 overall pick is a better downfield passer than Kenny Pickett, which bodes well for George Pickens on TNF. Trubisky has said publicly that he plans to be aggressive against the Patriots' secondary, which to me translates to an uptick in targets for Pickens. With his big play ability, I expect Pickens to make a strong run at going over 100 yards receiving on TNF," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Patriots on TNF

