After an all-virtual 2020 draft, the 2021 NFL Draft will return to a much more normal setting. This year's draft will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, a year after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell read each draft pick from the confines of his home.

The draft's "green room" will also be back in 2021, with several of this year's top prospects agreeing to head to Cleveland for the event. Below is a list of the players who have already committed to attending the draft. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reports that BYU's Zach Wilson will attend.

QB Mac Jones, Alabama



QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State



QB Zach Wilson, BYU

WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU



WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama



WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida



OL Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

IDL Christian Barmore, Alabama



EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

LB Micah Parsons, Penn State



CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech



CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama



Additionally, 45 players will virtually participate in the draft. Among the players who will participate virtually include Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Alabama running back Najee Harris, Clemson running back Travis Etienne, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw, Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Pick Six Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

While some of the top prospects will be in Cleveland for the draft, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the favorite to be the first player selected, will reportedly watch the draft with his friends and family at Clemson.

Each of the players who will be in Cleveland are projected to be first round picks. Jones, Lance and Wilson are competing with Justin Fields to be the second quarterback selected in the draft. In his most recent mock draft, CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson has Zach Wilson going to the Jets with the No. 2 overall pick. He then has Jones going to the 49ers with the No. 4 overall pick. Wilson has the Panthers taking Fields with the No. 8 overall pick.

Along with players being permitted to attend the draft, the NFL will allow teams to assemble draft rooms this year, and the NFL will permit teams to have draft rooms with physical distancing and mask wearing.