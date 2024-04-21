In just a matter of days, the New England Patriots will be on the clock with the No. 3 overall pick and there's been some recent speculation as to what the franchise may do with that selection. De facto GM Eliot Wolf stoked those curiosities this past week during his pre-draft press conference when he noted that the club is "open for business" and added that he's had some conversations about possibly trading out of the pick.

While anything is possible between now and the start of the draft, ESPN reports that barring an unexpected blockbuster trade offer, the Patriots will stay at No. 3 and select a quarterback.

"You can't win without a quarterback," a Patriots source told ESPN.

This always felt like the most logical route for New England to go down, particularly after trading away former first-rounder Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The club signed Jacoby Brissett in free agency and also has Bailey Zappe on the roster, but has no bonafide future at the position nor a player with as tremendous of a ceiling as someone they could draft at No. 3.

If this report holds, the next question centers around which quarterback the team will select. LSU's Jayden Daniels, UNC's Drake Maye or Michigan's J.J. McCarthy are all potential options for New England at that spot in the draft, but their availability at No. 3 will depend on what the Washington Commanders do with the second overall pick. They are also earmarked for a quarterback with their pick and most mock drafts, including the latest from CBS Sports' Senior NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson, have them going with Daniels. So, under that scenario, that'd leave the Patriots with a choice between Maye or McCarthy.

As for what they'll actually do, we'll know by this time next week.