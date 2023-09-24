It's not often you see a quarterback hit with three separate fines from one game, but that's exactly what happened to Deshaun Watson this week.
The Browns quarterback has been fined a total of $35,513 for his actions during Cleveland's 26-22 loss to the Steelers on Monday night. Watson was flagged twice in the game for grabbing the facemask of an opponent. The NFL ended up fining Watson $10,927 for EACH of those transgressions, which means those penalties cost the Browns quarterback a total of $21,854.
Watson also got fined $13,659 for celebrating a third-quarter touchdown with a gun-themed celebration, which you can see below.
Here’s the “violent gesture” that led to one of Deshaun Watson’s three fines from Monday night.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2023
Watson and David Njoku were each fined $13,659 for the gun-themed celebration after a #Browns TD. Watson was fined $35,513 total, including two fines for unnecessary roughness. pic.twitter.com/bYgU7D3kVY
Browns tight end David Njoku also took part in the celebration, and like Watson, he was also fined $13,659.
The fines to Njoku and Watson were just a small portion of the total fines handed out from that game. Although Watson is losing out on more than $35,000 in fines, that's not even the highest amount a player from that game will be sending to the NFL this week.
Steelers running back Jaylen Warren got fined $48,333 for illegally using his helmet.
The NFL fined #Steelers RB Jaylen Warren $48,333 for illegal use of helmet in last week’s win over the #Browns.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2023
Here’s the play … which didn’t draw a flag. pic.twitter.com/DA2f35G9tx
The huge fine means that Warren is going to get paid ZERO dollars for playing the game on Monday night. Warren is in the second season of a rookie deal is paying him a total of $870,000 this year and he makes $48,333 per game, which means the NFL will be taking his ENTIRE pay check from the game.
Overall, there were a total of 10 fines handed out to eight different players from the Browns-Steelers game and those eight players were fined a total of $208,782.