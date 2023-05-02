Poona Ford wanted the opportunity to play for a Super Bowl contender -- and will get that chance with Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills reached a deal with Ford on a one-year deal Tuesday, as he turned down more lucrative offers from other teams, per NFL Network.

Ford was one of the top free agents available after the draft and was expected to sign since teams no longer have to give up a compensatory pick for signing a player (deadline was on Monday).

Ford, just 27 years old, has 83 quarterback pressures across the last three seasons -- which was the the most on the Seattle Seahawks in that span. He had three sacks and seven quarterback hits playing at defensive tackle last season.

The Bills will add Ford to a defensive line that already includes Von Miller, DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver, and Greg Rousseau. Buffalo completes a deep defensive line with the addition of Ford, having Tim Settle, A.J. Epenesa, and Shaq Lawson as second-team contributors. Buffalo had the second-ranked scoring defense while finishing sixth in yards per game allowed last season.

The loss of Ford is a blow to Seattle, as head coach Pete Carroll said he wanted him back immediately after the draft. Carroll even said Ford was "one of our guys." The Seahawks did draft Cameron Young to play nose tackle, but Bryan Mone will be the front-runner to take that spot while free agent signing Jarran Reed will man the other defensive tackle spot.