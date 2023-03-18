Teams have reportedly been calling about Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos, but that may be as far as talks go. Per 9 News in Denver, the Broncos don't appear interested in trading either wide receiver.

Denver has a new head coach in Sean Payton, in charge of rebuilding its offense after a disastrous first year with Russell Wilson. Denver finished last in points per game while Wilson finished a dismal season completing 60.5% of his passes for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for an 84.4 passer rating.

Jeudy and Sutton were the Broncos' top-two receivers last season. Jeudy, a former first-round pick, led Denver with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns. Sutton, a former Pro Bowler and the Broncos' most-tenured wideout, caught 64 passes for 829 yards and two touchdowns during the 2022 season.

Denver reportedly was seeking a first-round pick for Jeudy, but was unlikely to find a taker -- even in a poor wide reciever market in free agency.

While Jeudy could use a change of scenery, he did have a solid start to his career with the Broncos. He caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie while battling a case of the drops. After an injury limited him to just 10 games in 2021, Jeudy returned to have the best year of his young career last season. He averaged an impressive 14.5 yards per catch while setting career highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.