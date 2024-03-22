Odell Beckham Jr. may be going from one Super Bowl contender to another. Beckham, who was released by the Baltimore Ravens last week, had a positive meeting with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, according to the Miami Herald.

Acquiring a player of Beckham's pedigree would have been a pipe dream for the cash-strapped Dolphins earlier this offseason. But Miami freed up $11 million in cap space after linebacker Bradley Chubb agreed to restructure his contract on Tuesday.

Beckham, 31, returned to the football field in 2023 after taking the entire 2022 season to recover from an ACL injury that was sustained during Super Bowl LVI. Given the situation, the 2023 season should be considered a success for Beckham, who played in 14 games and helped the Ravens capture the AFC's top seed heading into the playoffs.

Prior to the injury, Beckham was in line to possibly win Super Bowl MVP. He caught two passes for 52 yards and a score before leaving the game with an injury during the first half of the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In that year's NFC title game, Beckham -- a three-time Pro Bowler during his time with the New York Giants -- caught 9 of 11 targets for 113 yards while proving that he can still rack up numbers in big games.

If Miami signs him, Beckham will likely be asked to reprise the role he had in Los Angels and Baltimore as a No. 3 option. The Dolphins' receiving corps is currently led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who both went over 1,000 yards in receiving in 2023.

The addition of Beckham would certainly be welcomed by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who last season showed why the Dolphins selected him fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Last season, Tagovailoa threw for a league-high 4,624 yards while leading Miami to a second straight playoff berth.