NFL gambler turns $5 into nearly $100,000 with this amazing parlay bet in Week 17

The NFL regular season ended with a bang this week for a gambler in West Virginia, who turned $5 into $100,000 on Sunday when he hit on a nearly impossible parlay bet that had 20,000-to-1 odds.

The bet was placed at the Hollywood Charlestown Sportsbook in West Virginia, and before our lucky bettor could take home the $100,000, he had to hit on every single game in a 15-leg parlay.

Here's what the winning ticket looked like.

A bettor has cashed this $5 15-leg parlay card that came through to the tune of $100,000 at @HollywoodCCTR sports book in West Virginia. Here’s the glorious ticket. pic.twitter.com/CwVmNK2kSX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2019

That's a lot of money. As you may or may not have noticed, he technically won $99,995, but he got $100,000 total with his initial $5 bet added into the payout.

The crazy thing is that our bettor would have walked away with nothing if just one game had gone against him, and that almost happened!

On the winning ticket, the Cowboys were a six-point underdog and with 1:15 left in the game, they were down by seven points. The only reason the Cowboys were able to cover the spread is because Dak Prescott threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley on FOURTH-AND-15 with 1:12 left to play. If that pass falls incomplete, the Giants could have run out the clock and our bettor would have won zero dollars.

The bettor also took the Falcons, who were a one-point underdog. In their game against Tampa Bay, the Falcons were trailing 32-31 going into the final play of the game. Fortunately for our bettor, Matt Bryant nailed a 37-yard field goal to give the Falcons the win. If the Bryant had missed, the Falcons bet would have been a push and our bettor would have won substantially less money.

The over/under of 41 points in the Bears-Vikings game also put this bet in jeopardy. With the Bears leading 24-10 late in the fourth quarter, Kirk Cousins was going up against a Chicago defense that didn't have all its starters in, and a touchdown definitely seemed possible for Minnesota. Cousins drove the Vikings all the way down to the Bears' 30-yard line before things fell apart. If the Vikings had scored, the total in the game would have been 41 points and that would have been another push.

Of course, none of those things happened, and this gambler is now $100,000 richer. If you know this bettor, you should probably hurry up and ask him who he likes to win during the wild-card games this weekend. If you don't know this bettor, feel free to click here and check out our picks here at CBSSports.com.