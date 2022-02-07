The head coach and general manager hiring cycle has just about wrapped up with Super Bowl LVI now set. The most recent move came from the Saints, who are promoting defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach. That wasn't the only move we saw on Monday, as the Texans are also promoting their defensive coordinator, Lovie Smith, to head coach as well.

On Sunday, the Dolphins announced that they were hiring 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. Two days earlier, the Jaguars announced Doug Pederson as their next coach. Last Wednesday, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Vikings are hiring Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their new head coach. And before that, the Raiders landed both their general manager (Dave Ziegler) and head coach (Josh McDaniels) out of New England, while the New York Giants found their new coach from Buffalo in Brian Daboll. The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears were the first teams to strike, with the Broncos hiring former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the Bears locking in on former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

It's time to spin the coaching and front office carousel. Below, we will track all of the head coaching candidates, general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

New Orleans Saints, head coach: HIRED Dennis Allen (Saints DC)

New York Giants, head coach: HIRED Brian Daboll (Bills OC)

Las Vegas Raiders, head coach: HIRED Josh McDaniels (Patriots OC)

Pittsburgh Steelers, general manager: TBD

Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden

Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds

Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden

Las Vegas Raiders, general manager: HIRED Dave Ziegler (Patriots director of player personnel)

New York Giants, general manager: HIRED Joe Schoen (Bills assistant GM)

