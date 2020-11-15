A pair of rookie quarterbacks take center stage in Week 10, as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers visit Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff for Chargers vs. Dolphins is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa will make his third start of the season, while Herbert is starting his eighth game for the Chargers. The Dolphins are 1.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook. At not even a field goal, it's one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week.

Can Tagovailoa and the 5-3 Dolphins stay in contention in the AFC East? Or can Herbert and the 2-6 Chargers win just their second road game of 2020? And which other games in Week 10 are the most favorable NFL matchups? All of the Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 10

One of the top Week 10 NFL predictions the model recommends: The visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) cover as favorites against the Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games as road favorites. The Panthers are just 1-6-1 against the spread in their last eight home games.

Despite the loss last week, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is still excelling in 2020, with 20 touchdown passes and 2,398 passing yards in his new Southeast Florida home. Running back Christian McCaffrey returned for the Panthers last week after missing several games with a high ankle sprain, but will sit out again this Sunday with a shoulder injury.

SportsLine's model projects Carolina struggles to run the ball without McCaffrey and that Brady plays better than Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The model also sees Tampa Bay covering in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (51) also hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 10 NFL predictions from the model: The Saints (-10) cover against the 49ers. After picking up four consecutive wins by one score, New Orleans left no doubt against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last Sunday night. Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes as the Saints blasted their division foe by five touchdowns to take a half-game lead in the NFC South.

Now, the Saints will look to keep it rolling against a Niners squad that limps into town with a lengthy injury list. San Francisco is 2-4 overall and against the spread in its last six games and will start backup quarterback Nick Mullens against a New Orleans defense that just picked off Brady three times.

SportsLine's model gives Mullens a higher probability of throwing an interception than a touchdown, while Brees throws for over 250 yards and two scores as the Saints cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (49) also has value since the teams combine to score 54 total points.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 10

Sunday, Nov. 15

Washington Football Team vs. Detroit Lions (-3, 46.5)

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns (-4, 45.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers (-14, 47.5)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants (+4, 44.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (+6, 51)

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5, 51)

Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 56)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins (-1.5, 48.5)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-7, 46)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (-2.5, 54.5)

San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints (-10, 49)

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots (+7, 43.5)

Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears (+3, 43.5)