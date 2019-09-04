NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Advanced computer model loving Browns, Ravens

Of all the news that broke during the preseason, Andrew Luck's surprising retirement created one of the biggest moves in the NFL odds for Week 1. Colts vs. Chargers opened at Chargers -3, but Los Angeles quickly became a 7.5-point favorite after the news was announced. It's come down one point since then, as the Chargers, who might be without Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon (holdout), currently sit at -6.5 for that 4:05 p.m. ET AFC matchup on Sunday. The line for Cowboys vs. Giants, however, has held relatively steady at Dallas -7, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week, even after two-time rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott inked a six-year extension and ended his holdout. With so many storylines to consider and Week 1 NFL lines on the move, you'll want to see the latest NFL predictions from the proven model at SportsLine. Then, you'll be able to lock in the top NFL picks for Week 1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It nailed its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, finishing the season on a sizzling 16-6 run. For the year, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks (20-8 against the spread), extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 1 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Browns (-5.5) live up to the hype and cover against the Titans in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield accounts for almost 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, while new acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. records six catches for nearly 100 yards. The Titans enter the 2019 season with questions at quarterback, as Marcus Mariota has struggled with accuracy and durability. They only covered in two of their last seven games in 2018, and will also be without All-Pro offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (suspension). The Browns cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (45.5) hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: the Ravens (-6.5) cover on the road against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

The line has moved two points in favor of Baltimore, but the model still finds value on the Ravens after they rolled to six wins in their final seven games of the 2018 season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was the X-factor during that run, and he's back to lead an offense that was bolstered by the offseason acquisition of running back Mark Ingram. Baltimore has also owned the series against Miami recently, winning seven of their last eight matchups and outscoring the Dolphins a combined 78-6 the last two times.

Miami, meanwhile, dropped its last three games and seven of its last 10 in 2018 to fall out the playoff conversation. Journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the Week 1 start, and SportsLine's model projects that Baltimore's defense holds him to only 170 yards of passing and forces at least one interception, helping the Ravens cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong pick for Patriots vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below



Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3, 46.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 47.5)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-10, 45.5)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3, 41)

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (+7, 37.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 52)

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5.5, 45.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers (+2.5, 50)

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-9.5, 44)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 44.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (PK, 50.5)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 47)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7, 45)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-5.5, 50)

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7, 52.5)

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (PK, 43.5)