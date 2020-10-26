Usually, there's not much good that can come out of your quarterback throwing an interception on the goal line. If there's anyone that knows that much, it's a Seahawks fan.
But DK Metcalf found a silver lining in Russell Wilson's costly red zone interception during Sunday night's game against the Cardinals. As Budda Baker picked off Wilson and sprinted down the open field with nothing but green grass in front of him, it looked like he was going to cruise to a 99-yard pick-six. That's when Metcalf saw an opportunity to showcase his insane athleticism.
DK Metcalf is FREAKY FAST. @dkm14— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2020
Even with Baker's significant head start both timing-wise and position-wise, Metcalf turned on the jets and managed to hunt down the Cardinals safety shy of the end zone. It made for an incredible highlight and one of the more astonishing feats of athleticism that you'll see on the football field this year.
D.K. Metcalf reached 22.64 MPH and traveled 114.8 yards to chase down Budda Baker on his 90-yard interception return (Baker's top speed: 21.27 MPH).— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 26, 2020
This was the 2nd-fastest speed reached on a tackle this season.#SEAvsARI | #Seahawks | #RedSea pic.twitter.com/nyX0Y16LQz
Not surprisingly, Metcalf dropped a lot of jaws and inspired plenty of tweets. It's not every day you get to see a 6-foot-4, 230-pound receiver go into full "Beast of the Hunt" mode and make one of the best defensive plays of the year.
What’s more impressive, Bakers interception or Metcalf hustle to stop a touchdown❓— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 26, 2020
Metcalf!!! Wow!— Kameron Chancellor (@KamChancellor) October 26, 2020
With all that that play was for @buddabaker32 all I can see is how big DK Metcalf looks chasing him!! What in the entire hell?! Bruh!! It looked like a lil bad kid stole the football from the big homies & was trying to take it to the house... Big bro hawked his tail too!— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 26, 2020
It was hard not to find humor in the play, too.
DK Metcalf with the second-most impressive touchdown-saving chasedown tackle of the NFL season after A Slight Breeze caught Daniel Jones last week— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 26, 2020
Imagine looking over your shoulder and seeing DK Metcalf stalking you down at full speed. I'd collapse in a puddle of urine.— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 26, 2020
If DK Metcalf and I are being chased by a bear, I hope he says something nice about me at my funeral.— mark of the beast (@markhoppus) October 26, 2020
And, of course, there were instant memes. An iconic highlight isn't truly an iconic highlight unless it immediately enters meme culture.
Budda Baker: me— Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) October 26, 2020
DK Metcalf: all my adult responsibilities pic.twitter.com/Fnyut7KgDW
Nobody:— Alejandro 🇨🇴 (@MiamiAlejandro) October 26, 2020
DK Metcalf: pic.twitter.com/OhqGje6TqZ
DK Metcalf tracking down Budda Baker with a 10-yard head start is so ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/8Je7vvw4CG— Robert Mays (@robertmays) October 26, 2020
What Budda Baker saw when he turned around and saw DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/jfnRkwso5j— Trent Ockinga (@TrentOckinga) October 26, 2020
Some also drew the connection between Metcalf's play and one that Ben Watson made following a Champ Bailey interception during a 2011 Patriots-Broncos game.
DK Metcalf vs. Ben Watson, chase-down tackle edition pic.twitter.com/MIkZiFacca— Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) October 26, 2020
Not only was Metcalf's highlight just absurd, it was also crucial to the scoreboard. The Cardinals were completely held off the board following the INT, meaning that Metcalf's hustle and wheels took at least six points off the board.