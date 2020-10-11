Week 5 of the NFL season has gone topsy-turvy as there have been multiple schedule changes as a result of therescheduled eight games coronavirus pandemic. The NFL rescheduled eight games after being forced to postpone Broncos at Patriots out of Week 5 following a fourth positive test for the Patriots on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans have been at the center of the league's outbreak. After their Week 4 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled, the team's Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills has also been called into question and has already been postponed to Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. ET. This game is in serious jeopardy as the Titans had to shut down their facility again Sunday following a new positive test from a staff member. If the situation does not worsen, the NFL will be getting just its second Tuesday game in 70 years.

Of course, Tennessee's COVID-19 outbreak impacts Buffalo and several other teams. The NFL has announced several schedule changes and those are all reflected below.

Tennessee Titans

Game time for Week 5 in Nashville has been officially rescheduled from Sunday at 1 p.m. to Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m ET.

Host the Houston Texans in Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. ET) and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. ET) -- a rescheduled game from Week 4. Week 4 became the Titans bye week.

22 members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. Players and personnel have not been in the facility since their Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The facility closed on Sept. 29 and reopened this weekend, but another staff member tested positive Sunday, which prompted the facility to close.

New England will not play during the NFL's fifth weekend after another another Patriots player has tested positive for COVID-19. The Patriots will now face the Broncos next Sunday, Oct. 18. Game time for Week 5 was initially re-scheduled from Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET to Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

There were three confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on the roster prior to Sunday's new positive case: QB Cam Newton, CB Stephon Gilmore, DT Bill Murray (practice squad). All were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with Newton and Gilmore deemed asymptomatic.

Practices canceled for Wednesday and Thursday after Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19. Players and coaches conducted remote meetings Thursday and returned to practice Friday before having to close the facility again.

The scheduled bye week is now Week 5.

The rescheduled game could give the Patriots a greater chance of Cam Newton returning to the starting lineup in Week 6.

Denver Broncos

No positive COVID-19 tests on the roster.

Denver will travel to New England to face the Patriots next Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET after the game was postponed. The game will be televised on CBS.

The Broncos' previously-scheduled Week 6 home game against the Dolphins will be rescheduled to Week 11. Denver was originally scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, but that game has been moved to Week 8. The game will be televised Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The scheduled bye week is Week 5 (was originally Week 8).

Buffalo Bills

No positive COVID-19 tests on the roster.

Game time for Week 5 in Nashville officially rescheduled from Sunday at 1 p.m. to Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Bills' Week 6 game against Kansas City has moved from Thursday, Oct. 15 to Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

Week 7 game is against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET. Scheduled bye week is Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 22).

Miami Dolphins

Jets at Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6.

New York's bye week has been moved from Week 11 to Week 7.

Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10.

Dolphins at Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11.

Los Angeles Chargers

Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7.

Chargers at Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8.

Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10.

Jets at Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11.

Bye week moves from Week 10 to Week 6.

The Chiefs' Week 6 game against Buffalo has moved from Thursday, Oct. 15 to Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7.

Bye week moves from Week 7 to Week 8.

New York Jets