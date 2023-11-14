The NFL schedule certainly wasn't attractive at first glance heading into the Week 10. The finishes were a much different story.

Six games were determined by a game-winning field goal with no time remaining in the Week 10 slate, the most in a single week in NFL history. This was also the most game-winning scores with no time remaining in regulation in a single week in NFL history.

These were the six games that ended with a game-winning field goal with no time remaining in regulation:

Of the comeback victories, the Browns was arguably the most impressive. The Browns trailed by 15 points to the Ravens and only led the game for 40 seconds. Cleveland had never won a game against the AFC North when trailing by 14 points (previously 0-59-1). The Browns had lost 37 straight road games when trailing by 14 points

Cleveland trailed for 59 minutes and 20 seconds (tied for 40 seconds) before taking the lead as time expired against the Ravens, the most by any team in any win since the 1999 Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots -- Dan Marino's final season.

C.J. Stroud also had an impressive victory on the road against the Bengals, as the Texans quarterback became the only rookie in the last 40 years to lead a game-winning drive starting in the final two minutes of regulation in back-to-back games.

After a Sunday filled with walk-off field goals, the Monday night game wanted to get in on the fun. The Broncos' original field goal attempt to win the game was from 41 yards out and was no good. However, a Bills 12-men-on-the-field penalty gave Denver another try from five yards closer, which made all the difference. The 36-yard field goal that followed was good, sealing the Broncos' win with no time left.

History was made on Sunday, which seems to be a trend in the NFL these days. No games are over until the clock hits zero.