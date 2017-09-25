NFL spokesman: Trump should know 'this is what real locker room talk is'

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Monday that NFL players who link arms and speak out on social issues represent the best of this country, a direct rebuke of President Trump's remarks that led to 28 teams protesting in one form or another during Sunday's slate of games.

"Everyone should know, including the president, that this is what real locker room talk is," said Lockhart, referencing the Access Hollywood tape that came to light last October in which Trump talked of grabbing women by their genitals and later defending it as "locker room talk."

It all started when Trump said this at a rally on Friday night: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

Lockhart, a former press secretary for President Clinton, called Sunday's protests, "an important day in the NFL and we think a good one."

As for what's next, Lockhart explains:

As to where league goes from here, NFL notes "going from protest to progress." notes Commish meeting w/M Jenkins, T Smith, C Long in PHI... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 25, 2017

NFL says it will continue to get a better sense of what players are doing in community for equality, voting rights issues — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 25, 2017

Lockhart says NFL working on community events to be done around league next month. Says that planning began before Trump's remarks — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 25, 2017

Lockhart says moving forward he things league and players are "in unison" on issues of inequality and won't get distracted from that — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 25, 2017

During the same Friday rally, Trump weighed in on the NFL's rules to make the game safer.

"Today, if you hit too hard, 15 yards, throw him out of the game," Trump said. "They're ruining the game, right? They're ruining the game. It's hurting the game."

Lockhart took issue with these remarks too. "The president said something about wanting less emphasis on safety in the game. We fundamentally could not disagree more. These comments represent someone who's out of touch," Lockhart said, adding that Trump's posiiton was "outdated and wrong-headed."

On Sunday, Trump tweeted, "NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S."

Strong NFL ON CBS ratings for week 3, Up +4% overall vs last year. NFL TODAY pregame scores best rating since 2010, https://t.co/ZaCmZOukrp — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) September 25, 2017

And there's this:

Lockhart says he has not heard of a single instance where an NFL sponsor raised concerns about league/team/player actions this weekend — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 25, 2017

