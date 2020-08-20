Watch Now: Time to Schein: Joe Burrow feels very 'comfortable' with the Bengals offense ( 2:23 )

The Dolphins have seen a revolving door under center in recent years trying to remain relevant in the AFC East, as Chad Henne, Ryan Tannehill, Jay Cutler, Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick have all earned starts. The Dolphins feel like they finally have their franchise QB, though, as they drafted Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa will find the going tougher in the NFL than he did at Alabama, as Miami is getting just 100-1 in the 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill.

Only Cincinnati, Washington and Jacksonville, each at 200-1, are fetching longer Super Bowl LV odds. Kansas City is 11-2 and atop the Super Bowl 55 odds, with Baltimore at 6-1 and San Francisco at 7-1. Which NFL futures should you target ahead of the season's Sept. 10 start? Before making any 2021 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 55 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper R.J. White.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2021 Super Bowl odds as the offseason rolls on, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl 55 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

White is backing the Indianapolis Colts as a longshot at 25-1 Super Bowl LV odds. Jacoby Brissett, who was meant to be the long-term option under center for Indianapolis, was thrust into the starting role in 2019 after Andrew Luck's sudden retirement late in the preseason.

Brissett performed admirably despite the unexpected change, throwing for 2,942 yards and 18 touchdowns against six interceptions and completing 60.8 percent of his attempts. But the Colts wanted more and acquired former Chargers veteran Philip Rivers. Given a full offseason as QB1 and with receiver T.Y. Hilton hopefully healthy, Rivers and the Colts' offense should improve from 2019.

"Even though their franchise quarterback made the stunning decision to retire weeks before the 2019 season, the Colts shot out to a 5-2 start but ultimately petered out, finishing short of the playoffs due to injuries and several close losses," White told SportsLine. "But the bones of this team are strong, with excellent talent on the offensive line and defensive front seven. Now, coach Frank Reich has Philip Rivers to run his offense, while the team also added a marquee player on the other side of the ball in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner."

How to make Super Bowl 55 picks

White is also eyeing an under-the-radar team that finished below .500 last year. This massive long shot has a talented roster, White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who is White backing to win the Super Bowl 2021? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2021 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2021 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $2,300 in profit for his followers over the past three seasons.

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

Baltimore Ravens 13-2

San Francisco 49ers 7-1

New Orleans Saints 12-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-1

Philadelphia Eagles 18-1

Seattle Seahawks 18-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

New England Patriots 25-1

Buffalo Bills 25-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Los Angeles Rams 28-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 40-1

Chicago Bears 40-1

Denver Broncos 50-1

Houston Texans 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 60-1

Arizona Cardinals 60-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

New York Jets 100-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1

Washington 200-1

Cincinnati Bengals 200-1