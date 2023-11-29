During a Week 6 game between the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored a touchdown and took a cameraman's phone in order to celebrate. On Wednesday, the NFL suspended that, cameraman, Kevin Fitzgibbons, for the remainder of the 2023 season and "possibly for good" for allowing Hill to use his camera as a prop in the celebration, according to The New York Post.

Hill's celebration went viral as a result of him using the phone as a prop.

"The NFL then let me know that I was suspended for the remainder of the season and possibly for good," Fitzgibbons said in a video posted on social media.

"They said regardless if I knew the celebration was coming or not, I still had to be disciplined and that I shouldn't have jumped on the sidelines after the play. One of the best moments of my life turned upside down in a matter of seconds. I get why the NFL had to make this decision and wish I could've done something to prevent it, but I'm thankful for the memory Tyreek gave me," he said. "This was the greatest job in the world and I never took a day for granted. I can't thank the NFL enough for the opportunity. Whether it's back with the NFL or starting a new sport, I just hope to get another chance at doing what I love."

Hill didn't end up getting fined for the celebration.

"I would comment but I could get fined," Hill wrote regarding Fitzgibbons' post.

Fitzgibbons, 20, also revealed that he actually met Hill previously, and the two were close following the star wideout's trade to the Dolphins in 2022.

"Tyreek scored a touchdown in the exact same corner of the endzone that I was filming in," Fitzgibbons said. "He noticed me and surprised me by grabbing my phone and doing a backflip. It was the coolest moment ever and I ran in the tunnel to send the clip to the NFL."