The New Orleans Saints will be without rookie quarterback Jake Haener for the first six games of the 2023 regular season, as the Fresno State product was suspended six weeks for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, per the league's transaction wire (via NFL Media).

Haener was selected by the Saints in the fourth round of this year's draft after a first-team All-Mountain West campaign. He was the sixth of 14 quarterbacks selected, and the first to go on Day 3. Haener made the Saints' 53-man roster despite New Orleans having three other "quarterbacks" in Derek Carr, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Haener completed 52.8 percent of his passes for 395 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in three preseason games played.

Haener released this statement on social media after learning of his suspension:

"I recently learned that I tested positive for a substance banned by the NFL earlier this summer. I still do not know how the substance got into my body, as none of my supplements or prescribed medications contain the banned ingredient. I would never knowingly cheat the game that I love, however I must take full responsibility for the failed test. I apologize to the Saints organization, my friends and my family for any distraction this suspension may cause. I am disappointed to be away from the team for the coming weeks, but I will learn and grow from this experience. I look forward to returning to the team as soon as possible."

Haener was listed as New Orleans' No. 4 quarterback on the Saints' first depth chart, with Hill ahead of him at No. 3. As noted by Nick Underhill, Hill was listed as a tight end all throughout camp. That changed this week.