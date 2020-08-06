The 2020 NFL season will be the most unique year in the league's history, as it's one that has had to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the decision of every player whether they will take the field in 2020. The league and players association recently agreed to a revised collective bargaining agreement that set a deadline for opt-out decisions at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, which involve a player providing written notice to his team if he does plan on sitting out the season.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt out of the upcoming season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt out and receive a $350,000 stipend whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 salary advance. Players have the ability to opt out later in the season as well, in the event that a family member becomes sick. Those that take the league up on their offer must provide the club with written notice of his election to opt out. Once given, the notice will be irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season.
Chiefs starting offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to take the league up on their offer on Aug. 24. Deadline day included five total opt-outs around the league: Browns offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon, Jaguars cornerback Rashaan Melvin, Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang, Jets receiver Josh Doctson, and Buccaneers offensive tackle Brad Season.
One player who considered opting out but decided to play this season: Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. White opened up about his process in making his decision on social media when he was still considering whether he would play, then replied to some of the blowback he received from fans, revealing that his girlfriend's grandfather died due to COVID-19.
The NFL regular season is scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Texans at the Chiefs.
CBS Sports is tracking all of the decisions in one place.
49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
OT Shon Coleman
Bears
DT Eddie Goldman
S Jordan Lucas
Bengals
DL Josh Tupou
Bills
CB E.J. Gaines
DL Star Lotulelei
Broncos
OT Ja'Wuan James
DL Kyle Peko
Browns
DT Andrew Billings
OT Drake Dorbeck
OG Drew Forbes
OG Colby Gossett
OG Malcolm Pridgeon
Buccaneers
OT Brad Seaton
Cardinals
OT Marcus Gilbert
Chargers
None
Chiefs
OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
OL Lucas Niang
RB Damien Williams
Colts
S Rolan Milligan
LB Skai Moore
S Marvell Tell
Cowboys
CB Maurice Canady
WR Stephen Guidry
FB Jamize Olawale
Dolphins
DT Davon Godchaux
WR Allen Hurns
WR Albert Wilson II
Eagles
Falcons
None
Giants
CB Sam Beal
WR Da'Mari Scott
OT Nate Solder
Jaguars
LB Lerentee McCray
CB Rashaan Melvin
DL Al Woods
Jets
LB James Burgess
WR Josh Doctson
OL Leo Koloamatangi
LB C.J. Mosley
Lions
WR Geronimo Allison
DL John Atkins
C Russell Bodine
Packers
Panthers
LB Jordan Mack
LB Christian Miller
Patriots
RB Brandon Bolden
OT Marcus Cannon
S Patrick Chung
LB Dont'a Hightower
TE Matt LaCosse
WR Marqise Lee
OL Najee Toran
FB Danny Vitale
Raiders
LB Ukeme Eligwe
Rams
None
Ravens
OT Andre Smith
WR De'Anthony Thomas
Saints
TE Jason Vander Laan
TE Cole Wick
Seahawks
Steelers
None
Texans
Titans
Vikings
Washington Football Team
DL Caleb Brantley
LB Josh Harvey-Clemons