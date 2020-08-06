Watch Now: Reports: Tredavious White Will Not Opt Out of 2020 Season (2:32)

The 2020 NFL season will be the most unique year in the league's history, as it's one that has had to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the decision of every player whether they will take the field in 2020. The league and players association recently agreed to a revised collective bargaining agreement that set a deadline for opt-out decisions at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, which involve a player providing written notice to his team if he does plan on sitting out the season.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt out of the upcoming season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt out and receive a $350,000 stipend whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 salary advance. Players have the ability to opt out later in the season as well, in the event that a family member becomes sick. Those that take the league up on their offer must provide the club with written notice of his election to opt out. Once given, the notice will be irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Chiefs starting offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to take the league up on their offer on Aug. 24. Deadline day included five total opt-outs around the league: Browns offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon, Jaguars cornerback Rashaan Melvin, Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang, Jets receiver Josh Doctson, and Buccaneers offensive tackle Brad Season.

One player who considered opting out but decided to play this season: Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. White opened up about his process in making his decision on social media when he was still considering whether he would play, then replied to some of the blowback he received from fans, revealing that his girlfriend's grandfather died due to COVID-19.

The NFL regular season is scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Texans at the Chiefs.

CBS Sports is tracking all of the decisions in one place. 

49ers

WR Travis Benjamin
OT Shon Coleman

Bears

DT Eddie Goldman
S Jordan Lucas

Bengals

DL Josh Tupou

Bills

CB E.J. Gaines 
DL Star Lotulelei

Broncos

OT Ja'Wuan James 
DL Kyle Peko

Browns

DT Andrew Billings 
OT Drake Dorbeck
OG Drew Forbes
OG Colby Gossett
OG Malcolm Pridgeon

Buccaneers

OT Brad Seaton

Cardinals

OT Marcus Gilbert

Chargers

None

Chiefs

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
OL Lucas Niang
RB Damien Williams

Colts

S Rolan Milligan
LB Skai Moore
S Marvell Tell

Cowboys

CB Maurice Canady  
WR Stephen Guidry
FB Jamize Olawale

Dolphins

DT Davon Godchaux
WR Allen Hurns
WR Albert Wilson II

Eagles

WR Marquise Goodwin

Falcons

None

Giants

CB Sam Beal
WR Da'Mari Scott 
OT Nate Solder

Jaguars

LB Lerentee McCray  
CB Rashaan Melvin
DL Al Woods

Jets

LB James Burgess
WR Josh Doctson
OL Leo Koloamatangi
LB C.J. Mosley

Lions

WR Geronimo Allison 
DL John Atkins
C Russell Bodine

Packers

WR Devin Funchess

Panthers

LB Jordan Mack
LB Christian Miller

Patriots

RB Brandon Bolden  
OT Marcus Cannon  
S Patrick Chung
LB Dont'a Hightower
TE Matt LaCosse  
WR Marqise Lee 
OL Najee Toran 
FB Danny Vitale 

Raiders

LB Ukeme Eligwe

Rams

None

Ravens

OT Andre Smith
WR De'Anthony Thomas

Saints

TE Jason Vander Laan  
TE Cole Wick

Seahawks

OG Chance Warmack

Steelers

None

Texans

DL Eddie Vanderdoes

Titans

OT Anthony McKinney

Vikings

DL Michael Pierce

Washington Football Team

DL Caleb Brantley 
LB Josh Harvey-Clemons