The 2020 NFL season will be the most unique year in the league's history, as it's one that has had to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the decision of every player whether they will take the field in 2020. The league and players association recently agreed to a revised collective bargaining agreement that set a deadline for opt-out decisions at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, which involve a player providing written notice to his team if he does plan on sitting out the season.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt out of the upcoming season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt out and receive a $350,000 stipend whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 salary advance. Players have the ability to opt out later in the season as well, in the event that a family member becomes sick. Those that take the league up on their offer must provide the club with written notice of his election to opt out. Once given, the notice will be irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Chiefs starting offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to take the league up on their offer on Aug. 24. Deadline day included five total opt-outs around the league: Browns offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon, Jaguars cornerback Rashaan Melvin, Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang, Jets receiver Josh Doctson, and Buccaneers offensive tackle Brad Season.

One player who considered opting out but decided to play this season: Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. White opened up about his process in making his decision on social media when he was still considering whether he would play, then replied to some of the blowback he received from fans, revealing that his girlfriend's grandfather died due to COVID-19.

The NFL regular season is scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Texans at the Chiefs.

CBS Sports is tracking all of the decisions in one place.

WR Travis Benjamin

OT Shon Coleman

DT Eddie Goldman

S Jordan Lucas

DL Josh Tupou

CB E.J. Gaines

DL Star Lotulelei

OT Ja'Wuan James

DL Kyle Peko

DT Andrew Billings

OT Drake Dorbeck

OG Drew Forbes

OG Colby Gossett

OG Malcolm Pridgeon

OT Brad Seaton

OT Marcus Gilbert

None

Chiefs

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

OL Lucas Niang

RB Damien Williams

S Rolan Milligan

LB Skai Moore

S Marvell Tell

CB Maurice Canady

WR Stephen Guidry

FB Jamize Olawale

DT Davon Godchaux

WR Allen Hurns

WR Albert Wilson II

WR Marquise Goodwin

None

CB Sam Beal

WR Da'Mari Scott

OT Nate Solder

LB Lerentee McCray

CB Rashaan Melvin

DL Al Woods

LB James Burgess

WR Josh Doctson

OL Leo Koloamatangi

LB C.J. Mosley

WR Geronimo Allison

DL John Atkins

C Russell Bodine

WR Devin Funchess

LB Jordan Mack

LB Christian Miller

RB Brandon Bolden

OT Marcus Cannon

S Patrick Chung

LB Dont'a Hightower

TE Matt LaCosse

WR Marqise Lee

OL Najee Toran

FB Danny Vitale

LB Ukeme Eligwe

None

OT Andre Smith

WR De'Anthony Thomas

TE Jason Vander Laan

TE Cole Wick

OG Chance Warmack

None

Texans

DL Eddie Vanderdoes

OT Anthony McKinney

DL Michael Pierce

Washington Football Team

DL Caleb Brantley

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons