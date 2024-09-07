It may be Week 1, but there are a host of injuries fans will want to monitor in the days leading up to kickoff. Fortunately for you, we're tracking every notable injury and will include it in our weekly injury rundown.

Below, you can see each Week 1 matchup and the notable injuries that every team is currently dealing with. Teams officially started practicing Wednesday, which means we've got a bunch of injury reports to sort through. One notable injury update from Thursday night's season opener was Ravens veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy exiting early after fracturing an orbital bone. It's not yet known how much time he will miss.

Here's a game-by-game rundown of each team's current injury situation.

Steelers at Falcons

Steelers: OL Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), WR Roman Wilson (ankle), DE Logan Lee (calf) OUT; QB Russell Wilson (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Falcons: CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (groin) OUT

Pittsburgh's injury report is not a good one. While it looks grim, Wilson is holding out hope that he can play after he was limited the last two days. Fortunately for the Steelers, Justin Fields got extensive time with the first-team offense this summer when Wilson was out, so he should be prepared to start if Wilson can't go.

For the Falcons, they will have tight end Kyle Pitts for Sunday's game after he was able to be a full practice participant the past two days.

Cardinals at Bills

Cardinals: WR Xavier Weaver (oblique) OUT; S Joey Blount (back), TE Tip Reiman (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Bills: DE Javon Solomon (oblique) OUT; DE Dawuane Smoot (toe) QUESTIONALE

Regarding Weaver, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said that he is trending toward making his NFL debut next week. Blount and Reiman were both limited practice participants on Friday.

Smoot did not practice Friday after not having an injury designation the previous two days. Fortunately for the Bills, they have depth at DE (in the form of Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa and Casey Toohill) in the event that Smoot can't go.

Titans at Bears

Titans: S Jamal Adams (hip), LB Otis Reese (concussion) OUT; WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), CB Chidobe Awuzie (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Bears: DL Zacch Pickens (groin) OUT; WR Keenan Allen (heel), DL Montez Sweat (toe), DL Darrell Taylor (foot), DL Demarcus Walker (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Hopkins was limited all week, while Awuzie was limited on Friday after not having an injury designation throughout the week. The former All-Pro wideout recently said that he tore his MCL roughly five weeks ago and plans to play through the injury.

Allen's and Sweat's arrows are pointing up, as both players were full practice participants Friday. Conversely, things aren't looking as good for Taylor, who didn't practice after not appearing on the injury report the previous two days.

Texans at Colts

Texans: S M.J. Stewart (knee) OUT

Colts: WR Josh Downs (ankle) OUT; K Matt Gay (hernia) QUESTIONABLE

Stewart, who did not have an injury designation at the start of training camp after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last November, did not practice all week.

For the Colts, Gay did not practice all week, which obviously is not a good sign for Sunday. The Colts recently re-signed Spencer Shrader to the practice squad in the event that Gay is not ready to go by Sunday.

Jaguars at Dolphins

Jaguars: S Daniel Thomas (Achilles) QUESTIONABLE

Dolphins: WR Malik Washington (quadricep) OUT; CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Ramsey was limited on Friday after not practicing the previous two days, which is obviously a good sign for Miami. For the Jaguars, Thomas was limited throughout the week.

Patriots at Bengals

Patriots: G Sidy Sow (anke) OUT; RB Antonio Gibson (hip) QUESTIONABLE

Bengals: OT Amarius Mims (pectoral), DL Kris Jenkins (thumb) OUT; WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; WR Ja'Marr Chase (rest) QUESTIONABLE

Gibson was limited the last two days after not having an injury designation on Wednesday. Gibson's possible absence would likely lead to a heavier workload for Rhamondre Stevenson.

Chase will determine whether or not he plays Sunday as he is hoping to have his contract extended prior to kickoff. If he plays, Chase assumes he will be limited. Higgins didn't practice Friday, which is obviously not a good sign as far as playing Sunday.

Panthers at Saints

Panthers: TE Ian Thomas (calf), TE Tommy Tremble (hamstring/back) OUT; OT Yosh Nijman (tibia) QUESTIONABLE

Saints: LB Jaylan Ford (hamstring), TE Dallin Holker (ankle), LB D'Marco Jackson (calf), DT Khalen Saunders (calf) OUT; WR A.T. Perry (hand), G Nick Saldiveri (calf), LB Willie Gay Jr. (back) QUESTIONABLE

Carolina has a tight end problem, as Thomas and Tremble are both out for Sunday. The Panthers signed undrafted rookie Messiah Swinson off the Packers practice squad on Wednesday in the event that they were short at that position for Sunday.

With Ford and Jackson already out, Gay's status for Sunday looms even larger for the Saints. Gay was limited throughout the week.

Vikings at Giants

Giants: None

Vikings: None

As you can see, we've got a rare situation where neither team has any injury designations. Giants linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) will play after appearing on the injury report during the week. For the Vikings, wideouts Jordan Addison (ankle) and Jalen Nailor (ankle) will also play after being full participants during Friday's practice.

Raiders at Chargers

Raiders: G Jackson Powers-Johnson (illness), DE Malcolm Koonce (knee), CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) OUT; LB Tommy Eichenberg (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Chargers: WR DJ Chark (hip) OUT; CB Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder), DB Tarheeb Still (hip) QUESTIONABLE

A positive for the Raiders is that tight end and rookie first-round pick Brock Bowers will play after being limited earlier in the week with a foot injury. Jackson-Powers, a fellow rookie, wasn't as fortunate. Jordan Meredith is the primary backup guard with Jackson-Powers out.

The big news in Los Angeles is that quarterback Justin Herbert (foot) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game. Ja'Sir Taylor, a 2022 sixth-round pick who made six starts last season, is in line to replace Samuel if he is not able to play.

Broncos at Seahawks

Broncos: None

Seahawks: LB Uchenna Nwosu (knee) OUT, TE Pharaoh Brown (foot) OUT, WR Tyler Lockett (thigh) QUESTIONABLE

Seattle listed tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) as nonparticipants on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, so both of them being ruled out isn't a surprise. Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett (thigh) practiced in full on Friday as did tight end Noah Fant (toe), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (calf), and linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (hamstring).

Cowboys at Browns

Cowboys: TE John Stephens Jr. (hamstring) OUT

Browns: LT Jedrick Wills (knee) OUT; RT Jack Conklin (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Stephens Jr. was the only Cowboys player who did not practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, which is why he was ruled out for Week 1 on Sunday. Everyone else in Dallas practiced in full all week, so the Cowboys will be a relatively healthy team to kick off the 2024 season.

It was a different story in Cleveland, as three players were limited: Conklin, Wills and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee). Wills ended up being the only one of the three being ruled out after undergoing surgery last December. Conklin is questionable for Sunday. That isn't great news for a Browns squad set to face 2023 NFL quarterback pressures leader Micah Parsons.

Commanders at Buccaneers

Commanders: QB Marcus Mariota (chest) OUT; DT Jer'Zhan Newton (foot) doubtful

Buccaneers: DE Logan Hall (foot) OUT; DT Calijah Kancey (calf), WR Trey Palmer (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

Veteran Jeff Driskel will fill in for Mariota as Washington's primary backup behind rookie Jayden Daniels. The Commanders could elect to promote veteran Sheldon Day off the practice squad if Newton can't go.

William Gholston is slated to replace Hall in the starting lineup. Kancey was limited Friday after not appearing on the injury report the previous two days. Palmer was a full practice participant all week.

Rams at Lions

Rams: OT Rob Havenstein (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Lions: S Loren Strickland (thumb) OUT; S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) DOUBTFUL; DE D.J. Reader (quad) QUESTIONABLE

Rams coach Sean McVay expressed confidence in backup Warren McClendon Jr. in the event that Havenstein is unable to go. A 2023 fifth-round pick, McLendon played in six games last year but has yet to start in a regular-season game.

For the Lions, Melifonwu and Reader were limited all week. Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Reader took scout-team reps against Detroit's starting offensive line to prepare for the Rams, an indication that the former Bengal will try to play.

Jets at 49ers (Monday night)

Jets: LB Zaire Barnes (ankle), OL Wes Schweitzer (hand) OUT

49ers: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), LB Dee Winters (ankle) OUT; S Talanoa Hufanga (knee) DOUBTFUL; RB Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) QUESTIONABLE

Obviously, the biggest name from this injury report is McCaffrey, as the league's top running back may not play. If McCaffrey is sidelined, Jordan Mason is slated to replace him in the starting lineup. While he hasn't played much in the regular season, Mason has made the most of his reps. He ran for 464 yards on 83 carries with four touchdowns and a 5.6 yards-per-carry average during the previous two seasons.