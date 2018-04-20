NFL Week 1 Vegas odds, expert picks, and predictions: Rams cover against Raiders in 2018 opener

The 2017 NFL season was extremely profitable if you listened to SportsLine stat geek R.J. White. He closed the season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert and finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of a record 2,748 competitors. It was no fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest, the nation's top handicapping tournament.

If you had placed $100 on each of R.J. White's NFL picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000. Smart bettors tail him, and so should you.

Now that the full 2018 NFL schedule has been released, White has revealed his best bets for Week 1. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

We'll give one away: White loves the Rams (-1.5) on the road against the Raiders, spoiling Jon Gruden's debut as Oakland's head coach.

"The late 'Monday Night Football' game can get weird, but the Rams are much more talented on both sides of the ball, on special teams, and almost certainly at head coach. This is a short road trip for them, which will help mitigate the home-field advantage. This is one you should probably hop on early -- I can't imagine the preseason buzz that's going to surround the Rams not pushing this line up to at least -3, and probably to -3.5."

And a shocker: White is picking the Broncos to cover as 2.5-point favorites at home against the Seahawks.

"The Seahawks are a team with a lot of holes. They could also end up trading Earl Thomas before the start of the season. Michael Bennett and Richard Sherman are gone, and Cliff Avril could be too."

White also is calling for a team with strong Super Bowl aspirations to get absolutely shocked in Week 1.

So who else is White backing? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in Week 1, plus see which underdog shocks the NFL, all from the man who just finished in the top 1 percent of the nation's top handicapping tournament.