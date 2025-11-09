NFL Week 10 grades: Bills get an 'F' for embarrassing loss to Dolphins, Patriots earn 'B+' for big win
Here are the grades for every team that has played so far in Week 10
Welcome to the Week 10 grades!
If you love rooting for the underdog, then Week 10 ended up being a pretty solid one for you. During the 1 p.m. slate of games on Sunday, we saw a total of five underdogs pull off a win.
- The Patriot went into Tampa Bay as a 2.5-point underdog and ended up pulling off a 28-23 upset over the Buccaneers. Drake May kept himself in the MVP conversation by throwing for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
- With CJ Stroud out, the Texans were a 1.5-point home underdog to the Jaguars and it looked like they were going to get run out of their own stadium. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Texans were trailing 29-10, but then they pulled off a stunning comeback to top the Jags, 36-29.
- The Jets were also a 1.5-point underdog and although their offense didn't even produce 170 total yards, they managed to pull off an upset over the Browns thanks in large part to two special teams touchdowns.
- And let's not forget about the Saints. They were a 5.5-point road underdog against a 5-4 Panthers team and somehow they managed to pull off the upset with a 17-10 win.
- Finally, we have the Dolphins, who pulled off the shocker of the day by destroying the Bills 30-13 in a game where Buffalo closed as an 8.5-point favorite.
So how did our dogs grade out? Let's find out, starting with the Dolphins' shocking win.
Miami 30-13 over Buffalo
|F
|After beating the Chiefs in an AFC showdown last week, the Bills got caught sleeping at the wheel in this game. Buffalo looked overmatched, unprepared and completely out of sync. Josh Allen turned the ball over three times, James Cook couldn't get going on the ground and the Bills receivers had trouble getting open. The defense hasn't been able to stop the run all season and that issue continued in this game with De'Von Achane going off for over 170 yards. The Bills (6-3) are still a Super Bowl contender, but they have a lot of flaws this year and those flaws were on display in this game
|A+
|We finally found out what the Dolphins can do when everything comes together for them. The defense held the NFL's second-leading rusher (James Cook) to just 53 yards and they totally bottled up Josh Allen. The Bills QB looked lost against a Dolphins defense that forced three turnovers while also sacking him three times. De'Von Achane was the star of with 225 total yards on just 28 touches. Jaylen Waddle also got the last laugh on the Bills, who tried to trade for him last week. Not only did Waddle stay in Miami, but he finished with 84 yards receiving and a TD. At 3-7 it might be too late to save their season, but if the Dolphins keep playing like this, they certainly could make things interesting with games coming up against the Commanders, Saints and Jets
New England 28-23 over Tampa Bay
|B+
|The Patriots won their seventh game in a row, and somehow, they seem to look better every week. We know Drake Maye is playing at an MVP level, but he hasn't been getting much help form his rushing attack. However, that changed on Sunday with TreVeyon Henderson going off for 147 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries. Maye also found someone to throw to besides Stefon Diggs: Mack Hollins. The veteran receiver finished with over 100 yards for just the second time in his career. When you're playing the Bucs, you're not going to stop them, but you can slow them down and New England's defense did that. The Patriots (8-2) are now a very real threat not to just win the AFC East, but to also earn the No. 1 overall seed in the entire AFC.
|B-
|It might be too much to say that the Buccaneers defense got exposed, but it definitely didn't look good against the Patriots. The unit got absolutely burnt by the big play with New England scoring three touchdowns that went for 55 yards or more. The Bucs ability to stop the run has been a strength this year, but they got run over by TreVeyon Henderson who scored on runs of 55 and 69 in the second half. On the other side of the ball, Baker Mayfield finished with decent numbers, but the offense just seemed to disappear at times. The offense had five different drives that went for 8 yards or less. Although the Bucs (6-3) have lost three of their past four, this one won't sting quite as much because the Falcons and Panthers also lost.
Houston 36-29 over Jaguars
|C-
|This was an epic all-around collapse by a Jaguars team that blew a 29-10 lead in the fourth quarter. The offense totaled just 11 yards in the final period and the defense couldn't get a stop. Most of the loss has to be pinned on an offense that struggled to move the ball for most of the game. The Jags didn't have a single drive that went for more than 40 yards in the first half and they went three and out on their two biggest drives of the fourth quarter. The defense also deserves plenty of blame for giving up 26 points in the final quarter. The Jags (5-4) could have taken control of second place in the AFC South, but now it feels like only a matter of time before they lose that to Houston.
|B
|This game got off to an ugly start for the Texans, who turned the ball over twice in the first four minutes, but they made up for it later with one of the best fourth quarters by any team in NFL history. The comeback was possible thanks to an offense that came alive over the final 15 minutes and a dominant performance by the defense. The Texans defense forced two punts while holding the Jaguars to just 11 yards in the fourth quarter, which allowed the offense to get Houston back in the game. Davis Mills, who started for an injured C.J. Stroud, threw for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter and then he capped off the comeback by scoring on a 14-yard run that gave Houston its first lead of the game with just 31 seconds left to play. Nico Collins showed why he's one of the best receivers in the NFL with seven catches for 136 yards. The Texans (4-5) essentially saved their season with this win.
Chicago 24-20 over N.Y. Giants
|C
|If we learned one thing about the Giants in this game, it's how much Jaxson Dart already means to the team. The Giants (2-8) were leading 17-10 when Dart was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter, and after that, the team looked completely deflated. With Russell Wilson running the show, the Giants totaled just 22 yards on his three full possessions. Although Dart's injury explains why the offense struggled, it's hard to explain why the defense melted down in the fourth quarter. The Giants blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and that will have Brian Daboll's seat heating up to a temperature that probably isn't safe for anyone.
|C+
|For the second straight week, the Bears scored a game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes. Although it wasn't quite as dramatic as their win over the Bengals, this one was still impressive. With the Bears trailing 20-10, Caleb Williams, who didn't exactly look great during the first three quarters, took over in the fourth quarter. Williams totaled 129 yards and two touchdowns in the final period (77 yards passing and a TD, plus 52 yards rushing and a TD). The Bears defense came up with several big fourth-down stops while also forcing a key Jaxson Dart fumble in the third quarter that led to a pivotal field goal. The Bears (6-3) don't always look great, but they keep finding a way to win and that's all that matters in the NFL.
Baltimore 27-19 over Minnesota
|B
|The Ravens weren't flashy, but they were impressive in this win. Their defense, which has struggled at times this year, finally came through with some big plays, including two interceptions and three fourth-down stops. Offensively, the Ravens didn't put up huge numbers, but they did take advantage of everything the Vikings gave them. Minnesota turned the ball over three times and the Ravens got a total of 13 points off of those turnovers. With three straight wins, the Ravens (4-5) are now very much back in the AFC North race.
|C
|The Vikings' decision to let Sam Darnold leave during the offseason continues to look worse every week. Not just because Darnold is thriving in Seattle, but also because the QB position continues to be one of Minnesota's biggest problems. J.J. McCarthy completed just 47.6% of his passes while throwing two interceptions on what was a sloppy day for the Vikings. The offense got called for eight false starts, which was the most in a home game in franchise history. Myles Price also lost a fumble on a kickoff that Baltimore quickly turned into a touchdown. At 4-5, this is dangerously close to becoming a lost season for the Vikings.
N.Y. Jets 27-20 over Cleveland
|C-
|When you hold your opponent to 169 total yards, you usually win in the NFL, but the Browns lost this game because of a special teams meltdown in the first half. Not only did Cleveland give up a 99-yard kickoff return for a TD in the first quarter, but 36 seconds later, they gave up a 74-yard punt return for a TD. The defense also imploded late in the fourth quarter with two ugly penalties that allowed the Jets to seal the game. This was just another disappointing loss in a season full of disappointing losses for the Browns (2-7). Over the past five years, NFL teams had been 54-4 when holding their opponent under 170 yards, but that's now 54-5.
|B-
|It's a good thing the Jets didn't trade Breece Hall, because he was nearly the entire offense against the Browns. With 83 yards on the ground and 42 yards receiving, Hall accounted for 125 of New York's 169 yards on the day. The Jets' special teams also went crazy: Kene Nwangwu had a 99-yard kickoff return TD and Isaiah Williams returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown. The Jets defense also held its own less than a week after trading away Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. The Jets (2-7) haven't had much to celebrate this year, so they should definitely feel good about picking up a win here.
New Orleans 17-7 over Carolina
|A
|Kellen Moore's decision to turn the starting QB job over to Tyler Shough is already starting to pay dividends. With Shough running the show, the Saints offense looked like a well-oiled machine. The rookie QB threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns, including a clutch 30-yard score to Juwan Johnson on a third-and-12 in the fourth quarter that iced the win. Chris Olave (104 yards) and Johnson (92 yards) were the biggest benefactors of the rejuvenated passing game. The defense also deserves a lot of credit for holding one of the NFL's top rushing attacks to just 73 yards on the ground. The Saints (2-8) might not win many more games this year, but Moore definitely still has them playing hard. This win marked the first time since 1981 that the Saints have won a game with a rookie QB starting.
|D-
|This was an absolutely embarrassing loss for the Panthers. Their offense only seems to work if they can run the ball and they couldn't run the ball against the Saints. That put the game in the hands of Bryce Young, who responded by turning the ball over on consecutive possessions in the second half. The Panthers (5-5) had a chance to stamp themselves as a playoff contender after beating the Packers last week, but instead, they feel like a pretender.
Indianapolis 31-25 (OT) over Atlanta (in Berlin)
|C
|The Falcons (3-6) might be the most inconsistent team in the NFL. At times, they play well enough to compete with anyone, but at other times, they can't get out of their own way. Offensively, Michael Penix Jr. made several big throws, but he only completed 42.8% of his passes. The Falcons were especially bad on third down, going 0 of 8 in the game. Defensively, the Falcons forced two Daniel Jones turnovers while sacking the Colts QB seven times, but they couldn't stop Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 244 yards. On special teams, Zane Gonzalez had a field goal, but the Falcons gave up several huge returns, including a 49-yarder by Ameer Abdullah late in the fourth quarter that set up Indy's game-tying field goal that sent the game to overtime. Every time the Falcons did something good, they did something bad to cancel it out and that's been the story of their season.
|B-
|Jonathan Taylor took his MVP campaign to Germany: The Colts running back ran for 244 yards, which is the most by any player in the NFL this year. He also added three touchdowns and the Colts needed every single one of those. Taylor carried the offense on a day where the Colts couldn't fully depend on their passing game. The offensive line got bullied by a Falcons pass rush that sacked Daniel Jones seven times. Jones also turned the ball over twice, which took some luster away from what was otherwise an impressive performance (255 yards and 1 TD, including going 5 of 7 for 57 yards in the fourth quarter, plus overtime). The Colts defense, with Sauce Gardner now in the fold, held the Falcons to zero third-down conversions on eight attempts. The Colts (8-2) continue to look like one of the best teams in the NFL, but if Jones doesn't cut down on the turnovers, that could come back to haunt Indy later in the season.
Denver 10-7 over Las Vegas (Thursday)
|C
|This game basically epitomized by the Raiders are 2-7 this year. The defense had its best performance of the season, but that went to waste because the Raiders made mistake after mistake after mistake. On offense, Geno Smith was under siege all night by a Broncos defense that sacked him five times. The Raiders also inexplicably decided not to feature Brock Bowers with their star tight end getting just three targets. On special teams, the Raiders were a total disaster: They gave up a blocked punt in the first half, and then, in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson missed a 48-yard field goal that would have tied the game with under five minutes left. The Raiders just aren't good enough to make that many mistakes and win a game against a good team.
|C
|For the second straight week, Bo Nix struggled. The Broncos QB threw two interceptions, including one in the fourth quarter that almost gave the game away. With Nix struggling, the offense got off to a slow start with ZERO first downs on its first four possessions. The Broncos (8-2) won this game, because they have a Super Bowl-contending defense that continues to dominate the opposition. The defense beat up on Geno Smith, who was sacked six times with 1.5 of those coming from Nik Bonitto. If the Broncos are going to be a true Super Bowl contender, their offense is going to have to play better than it did on Thursday night. And Denver's not going to have a lot of time to fix things because they have the Chiefs coming up in Week 11.