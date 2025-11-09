This game got off to an ugly start for the Texans, who turned the ball over twice in the first four minutes, but they made up for it later with one of the best fourth quarters by any team in NFL history. The comeback was possible thanks to an offense that came alive over the final 15 minutes and a dominant performance by the defense. The Texans defense forced two punts while holding the Jaguars to just 11 yards in the fourth quarter, which allowed the offense to get Houston back in the game. Davis Mills, who started for an injured C.J. Stroud, threw for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter and then he capped off the comeback by scoring on a 14-yard run that gave Houston its first lead of the game with just 31 seconds left to play. Nico Collins showed why he's one of the best receivers in the NFL with seven catches for 136 yards. The Texans (4-5) essentially saved their season with this win.